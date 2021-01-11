Packers great Jerry Kramer on Clubhouse Live: Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams 'maybe the best pair ever to play the game'

Green Bay Packers legendary right guard and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer was the guest on Monday's Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly football show.

Here are select and edited answers from the interview:

Q: What are some of the perks you've been able to enjoy since being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Kramer: (Laughing) I'm still waiting for a perk. No, there's a feeling about it, there's an appreciation of it. It's a big ring, and I like to wear the ring. "What is that?" "It's the Pro Football Hall of Fame." "Oh." And then they really don't know what to say or how to express themselves. But it's mostly in your mind, I guess, with your teammates and your family and your close friends who know that you're in the Hall of Fame. And it's justification in my case. I waited for so many years.

Q: Have you been able to keep a close eye on how the Packers have done this season? If so, what are your thoughts on what they've accomplished so far?

Kramer: I tell you what, that Davante (Adams)-(Aaron) Rodgers pair is maybe the best pair ever to play the game. There have been a lot of great receivers. There have been a lot of great quarterbacks. But not a pair much better than these guys - and if better at all. They're just sensational. Davante's having an incredible season. Just catches the ball. He's got speed. He's got quickness. He's got hands. He's got brains. ... And Aaron is just so cool. You know, I was thinking of Aaron earlier, and I was thinking of an old saying that they used to use about guys who were cool. And I decided to tell you that Aaron was cooler than the other side of the pillow. That's cool. He's really cool. And he's just so relaxed back there. You don't see him panic. You don't see him do things that he shouldn't be doing. He's just in control, under control, knows where he is, what he wants to do, how he wants to do it. He's in charge. He's in complete charge. And he's just having a sensational season. And I don't expect it to end (Saturday against the Rams). I think we're going to see some more of that.

Q: What characteristics do you notice with this year's team that matches those of the championship teams you played on? Do you see any similarities?

Kramer: Well, I saw the announcement of the All-Pro team, and I believe we had (six) guys on the All-Pro team. And the thought struck me that, "Hey, that's like my guys. That's like my team." We had that kind of representation on the All-Pro team. And some of those teams are pretty tough to make and get a hold of, especially when you have 30-some teams in the league. So it's nice to see that our center made it. It's nice to see a couple of our D-players made it. And Aaron and Davante made it, which of course they should have. So there are starting to be more and more All-Pros playing in Green Bay, which is a sign, I think, of a great football team. You can't have 24 (All-Pro players), but you can have seven, eight, nine. There's room for two or three more players there that could be on the Pro Bowl or All-Pro team. And that recognition will come with our second or third title. Which, why not? Why not do three (championships) in a row? Why not match the old Pack's record and do that?

Q: While many associate you as being a Hall of Fame offensive lineman, you also spent some time kicking for the Packers. In fact, you finished with 177 career points scored and converted on three crucial field goals and an extra point in the Packers' 16-7 victory over the Giants in the 1962 NFL championship, which was played in strong winds and frigid temperatures. Would you consider your performance in the '62 title game the best game of your career?

Kramer: We were graded on every play, and it was my dream to play 100 and 100. And we're playing in Portland for a preseason exhibition game. Normally, we'd play the whole game. They were supposed to be practice games, but guys tried to make the club on the other side of the ball just like we were. And so, it was a pretty intense game - that practice game. But I got like 99 on passing and 98 on running and didn't quite get there. I got close to (100), but instead of a two - they gave us a one or a two. A perfect play you got a two. If it was a good block, you got a one. If you missed it, you got a zero or a minus. So I was trying to be perfect, and I never quite got there. I came close a couple times but never really made it to that category.

