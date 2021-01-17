SUBSCRIBE NOW
CLUBHOUSE LIVE

Clubhouse Live with Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard

Brett Christopherson Ricardo Arguello Jim Rosandick William Glasheen Jake Prinsen
Packers News
Join Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard as he co-hosts Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live and virtual weekly Packers show Monday at 6:30 p.m.

He’ll look back on the Packers’ NFC divisional playoff showdown against the Rams and give you a glimpse into his life away from football through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello.

If you have questions during the show, you can ask them in real-time in the chat above.

