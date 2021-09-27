Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard on Clubhouse Live: Team 'still hungry for more'

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard co-hosted Monday's Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly football show. Packers rookie wide receiver Amari Rodgers was Lazard’s guest.

Here are select and edited answers from the interview:

Q: You guys are trained to stay even-keeled throughout the course of a long season. You don't get too high, and you don't get too low. But Sunday night's dramatic win over the 49ers had a little something extra to it, didn't it? Did that win mean a bit more than a typical victory?

Lazard: Absolutely. And we had played them last year on Thursday night. Obviously, we won out there and it was great and everything. But this is definitely a different team. This is more like the team they were two years ago when we lost to them in the NFC championship. So, going into that hostile environment versus a very, very good team offensively and defensively. And I think we just played a great overall team game - offense, defense and special teams all together. Everyone making their plays when they needed to.

Q: You're three weeks into the season now. What do you think you have with your team? Do you have a good feel for what you have in the locker room? Is it still too early? What are you seeing and feeling now that you're really starting to get in to the season?

Lazard: Yeah, kind of getting this first quarter of the season out of the way. Obviously, we'll finish it up next week with the first four games and kind of be able to establish our identity, feel what plays we like and what plays we don't like. Figuring out what our best lineup is for certain personnel and everything. Here moving forward, obviously, we're very pleased with what happened (Sunday), but we're also still hungry for more. We know we still have a lot of season left, and we still have to keep on working.

Q: Your block against 49ers cornerback Josh Norman helped Davante Adams score a touchdown. And your block against Niners defensive lineman Nick Bosa allowed Aaron Jones to score on a 3-yard run. You love executing those blocks more than coming up with a big catch or scoring a touchdown, don't you?

Lazard: I do. Going back two years ago when we played (the 49ers) in the NFC championship, I think Aaron (Jones) had like a 1-yard touchdown just like that. And I think we went for the 2-point conversion. But on that play, it was the same play that we had ran (on Sunday for Jones) and Nick destroyed me. Like literally destroyed me. If you guys go back and watch the film, he just throws me into the pile like a rag doll. And so for me to be able to make that play now two years later just shows you the time and effort that you put in for work. Eventually, you'll reap the benefits of it, and it will come to fruition.

Q: Your wide receiver room features arguably the top wideout in the league in Davante Adams. What are some of the things that you've taken from him in terms of being a professional football player? What impresses you about the way he goes about business on and off the field?

Rodgers: Just his mindset. His mindset is second to none. Just seeing him like (Sunday) night on the sideline when he got banged up, and he came back in. Just seeing him talk to himself on the sideline, just telling him "Let's go." That's something that not everybody has. Just seeing how he's able to carry himself through such a tough injury that he had - basically, he got knocked out and he came back and still made plays. And that's just different. You don't see that from everybody. And just in practice, how he comes to work, how he prepares every single day, day in and day out. He's a competitor. In practice every single day, competing. He wants to catch everything. He wants to make every play. He's just different, man. Like he said in an interview, "I'm different." And that's literal. He's different. He's the best.

