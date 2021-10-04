Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard on Clubhouse Live: 'We're continuing to figure out our identity'

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard co-hosted Monday's Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly football show. Packers running back AJ Dillon was Lazard’s guest.

Here are select and edited answers from the interview:

Q: Matt LaFleur called the Packers' victory over the Steelers on Sunday a "mature win." What does he mean by that?

Lazard: From the first drive, we started out down 7-0. They kind of had a little momentum going on. But we were able to come out there as an offensive unit and still establish ourselves, dominate the line of scrimmage and kind of continue positive plays the whole game. We only had like one punt up until kind of the end of the game where, obviously, we were having a different mindset of just trying to run the clock out rather than take the top off and put points on the board. So as far as being a mature win, I think we just played an overall sound team game again.

Q: What stood out to you about about the team's performance against Pittsburgh? Any building blocks you can use moving forward?

Lazard: Yeah, I think we're continuing to figure out our identity. The first four weeks of the season are really just figuring out what plays you're able to run very well - plays that you feel confident with - and the personnels, too. Everyone's just kind of being able to figure out their roles the first four weeks, and we'll continue to grow from there.

Q: Randall Cobb finished with five catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns in the win. What has he brought to the wide receiver room? What does his presence mean to the team?

Lazard: Just maturity. The stories that he's able to tell. The chemistry that he has with Aaron (Rodgers) - being able to kind of coach us. This is my fourth year, but he has eight years playing with Aaron. So just the knowledge that they have together, the chemistry of what he's expecting for certain routes and certain situations and those types of things, as well. For him to be able to step up like he did yesterday and have a huge game for us, I think it just shows the value that he does bring to our team.

Q: Aaron Rodgers commended you after Sunday's win, saying you've "taken that step in becoming a three-down back." What steps have you taken from Year 1 to Year 2 to catch Rodgers' eye and get to that level on the field?

Dillon: It definitely started a lot with confidence. Just for me to go out there and be able to do that. But it's kind of just that learning process. Going out there and just doing it, and doing it time and time again. Eventually, "Hey, I can do this. I belong out here." And kind of get that sense of there's a reason I'm here, there's a reason I'm on this team and there's a reason Coach or the team wants me in this situation because they think I can do it. And I know I can do it. So it's really awesome. And anytime you can get some praise from 12 - Allen knows - it's awesome. I catch a pass, and 12 will give me a little one of these (finger point), it's like the highlight of my practice. So, it's awesome.

