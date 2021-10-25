Packers Hall of Famer Johnnie Gray on Clubhouse Live

Packers Hall of Famer Johnnie Gray is tonight's guest on Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show. The program will be held at The Clubhouse Sports Pub & Grill inside the Paper Valley Hotel in downtown Appleton, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Gray, a former safety and a member of the NFL’s All-Rookie team in 1975, will look back on the Packers’ Week 7 showdown against Washington and get us ready for their big Week 8 matchup against the Cardinals through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello.

If you have questions during the show, you can ask them in real-time in the chat above.

REPLAY: Watch past episodes of Clubhouse Live

RELATED: Clubhouse Live hits jackpot with Packers' Lazard

Contact Brett Christopherson at (920) 993-7117 or bchristopherson@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PCBrettC.