Packers Hall of Famer Johnnie Gray on Clubhouse Live
Packers Hall of Famer Johnnie Gray is tonight's guest on Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show. The program will be held at The Clubhouse Sports Pub & Grill inside the Paper Valley Hotel in downtown Appleton, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Gray, a former safety and a member of the NFL’s All-Rookie team in 1975, will look back on the Packers’ Week 7 showdown against Washington and get us ready for their big Week 8 matchup against the Cardinals through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello.
If you have questions during the show, you can ask them in real-time in the chat above.
