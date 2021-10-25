CLUBHOUSE LIVE

Packers Hall of Famer Johnnie Gray on Clubhouse Live

Brett Christopherson Ricardo Arguello Jim Rosandick William Glasheen Dan Powers Jake Prinsen
Packers News
Packers Hall of Famer Johnnie Gray is tonight's guest on Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show. The program will be held at The Clubhouse Sports Pub & Grill inside the Paper Valley Hotel in downtown Appleton, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Gray, a former safety and a member of the NFL’s All-Rookie team in 1975, will look back on the Packers’ Week 7 showdown against Washington and get us ready for their big Week 8 matchup against the Cardinals through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello.

If you have questions during the show, you can ask them in real-time in the chat above.

