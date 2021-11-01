Packers' Allen Lazard, Chandon Sullivan on Clubhouse Live

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard as co-hosted Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show from The Clubhouse Sports Pub & Grill inside the Paper Valley Hotel in downtown Appleton. Lazard’s guest was cornerback Chandon Sullivan!

They looked back on the Packers’ Week 8 showdown against the Cardinals and give you a glimpse into their lives away from football through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello.

If you have questions during the show, you can ask them in real-time in the chat above.

