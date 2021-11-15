Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard on Clubhouse Live: Defense has 'put on quite the show'

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard co-hosted Monday's Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly football show. Packers safety Adrian Amos was Lazard’s guest.

Here are select and edited answers from the interview:

Q: You beat the Seahawks 17-0 on Sunday at Lambeau Field. What were your thoughts on the game as you watched it back and reviewed how it all played out?

Lazard: Defense - wow. The past three weeks, they've put on quite the show. That sticks out, obviously. But offensively, I think we can all agree it has been a whirlwind the past three or four weeks with everything going on. Getting everybody out there ... it was good to kind of knock off the rust for everybody and get the ball rolling, so to speak. We've just got to be able to finish drives a little bit better. Execute in situational football, and I think we can really blow the gasket off of things.

Q: Aaron Rodgers returned to the field Sunday after missing the previous game - and then the practice week leading into your game against Seattle - because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It's not easy to just step in and take snaps with no physical preparation, right?

Lazard: No, not easy at all. So for him to be able to be physically capable of going out there to perform is one thing. And then for him to perform the way he did and come out with a W and lead us to victory, I think that says a lot about his character, his leadership and just his ability to be able to do what he does best.

Q: Matt LaFleur said after Sunday's game he thinks the team is tired right now. Do you sense the guys are a little worn down right now, especially since you've yet to reach your bye week?

Lazard: I believe this is the latest the bye week has ever been here, so I think, obviously, that kind of plays in to the factor of it. Even for the week that I got off - for the Arizona week - I felt a million times better going into the Kansas City game. So that just shows you how much a week off can do to your body. Not only physically, but mentally, as well. You sit and grind five days of the week, six days of the week, to get physically prepared and mentally prepared and then go out on Sunday just to put on a performance. Having a week off will be huge, I think. We see the light at the end of the tunnel being the bye week here in a few weeks. But we're definitely just locked in and focused right now (and) into Minnesota, going out there and performing to our best.

Q: The Packers are ranked third in the league in total defense. What is about the scheme of defensive coordinator Joe Barry that puts guys in a position to have success and play at a high level?

Amos: I think it's the scheme plus the players that are in it. But just working together. I think our coaching staff is great with using players where they belong, where they feel comfortable with. You're not going to have somebody out of position (doing) something that they don't do. If you're good at rushing, you're going to rush. If you're good at this, you're going to do this. So I think that's great. And then we've been keeping the top on the defense. When you minimize big plays on defense, you're going to be in the game.

