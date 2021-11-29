Packers great Ahman Green on Clubhouse Live: Green Bay 'a deep team'

Packers Hall of Famer Ahman Green was Monday's guest on Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s weekly football show.

The show can be seen live at The Clubhouse Sports Pub & Grill in downtown Appleton or on any of our USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Facebook pages or websites, including clubhouselive.com. It can also be seen on our YouTube channel.

Here are select and edited answers from the interview:

REPLAY: Watch Clubhouse Live with Packers Hall of Famer Ahman Green

Q: The Packers heading into their bye week with a 9-3 record following Sunday's 36-28 victory over the Rams. As you look at Green Bay right now, what gives you the most confidence it can go out and win a Super Bowl?

Green: Defense. Adrian Amos, (Darnell) Savage, Rasul (Douglas), (Chandon) Sullivan - playing hard. I bring up the defensive backs first because it's a passing game. And so, those guys are the ones that are going to get the ridicule or get the congratulations if they make a big play. Rasul obviously comes in right away with Arizona, gets that big pick at the end to win that game. But then several weeks later, he's just playing high caliber football. And when I've seen teams start their Super Bowl walk or journey, around this time of year - in between the start of November and end of November going into December - that's playoff push. And so, players showing up that already have been there, like Amos - that fourth-and-one stop of (Rams running back Darrell) Henderson - that's huge. And that ripple goes throughout the whole defensive scheme. All the players understand those plays need to happen. Because come playoff time, when you make big plays, it's like college football. The momentum swings a lot more important, serious, in the postseason. ... That momentum on those big plays that happen, that can all stack up ... making everything a little bit more easier to do. Because you're getting interceptions, you're getting turnovers, you're scoring the ball - the offense can't be stopped right now, which is great. But keep that same recipe going.

Q: You highlighted the defense and also touched on the offensive production, but how impressed have you been at the Packers' overall depth? It's impressive they're in the hunt for the NFC's top seed given the amount of injuries they've sustained this season.

Green: It's a deep team. You say the depth and, again, you look at on the defensive side, you've got all those DBs I just mentioned that were backups because of a guy named Jaire Alexander. He's out, but he may be back - we don't know the timetable. But once he gets back, you've got not only him - he's going to have to get the rust off - but you've got these other guys that got the eight, nine games under their belt. They got the experience. They got the anxiety and the nervousness of playing good or messing up, it's all out of there. Now, they can just go out there and play football. So that is a good thing to have come December. And then again, with David Bakhtiari out, you've got (offensive) linemen stepping in doing their job. And he's eventually going to be back in there. And he's going to take a game of two to knock the rust off. But eventually, by playoff time, he'll be ready to go. And then you've got those backups that got all that experience. So if something does happen again, you've got the next man up mentality to come over and take over the job.

Q: You're a former Pro Bowl and All-Pro running back, so I'm sure you've been keeping a close eye on the Packers' rushing tandem of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Jones is a slasher who can peel off an explosive run. And Dillion is a hammer. Do you see any of yourself in how both guys play and run?

Green: In terms of being that hammer, I learned that early in playing football as a kid. I got used to the physical part of football. My brothers, they worked with me, they taught me some things about being physical, about being a physical runner. When I was a young kid, starting to watch Walter Payton when I was like 9, 10, 11, 12 years old. So my brothers sat me down, we watched the video and both of them were like, 'If you're going to be a running back, this is how you run the ball.' So that switch got flipped as a kid. I knew it's a physical game. If you could outhit the other person, you might win the game. ... So that was me and my relation to (Dillon) in terms of how we were both guys that could go - I remember my first year in Seattle, I led the league in short-yardage conversions. Third-and-short, fourth-and-short. Anything short yardage, I led like a span of five weeks.

And then in terms of Aaron Jones, how they use him and how I've seen them use him - Matt LaFleur has done a fantastic job. Two years ago, (LaFleur's) first year when he had (Jones) split sometimes out wide at wide receiver or in the slot running routes or running screens, that's stuff I started to do. My generation of running backs - myself, Marshall Faulk, Priest Holmes - we're kind of getting put in the slot or running screen plays a lot in different areas just to kind of keep the defense honest. Because you get the defense comfortable when they know what's coming at them, then they're going to blitz you all the time. Or they're going to sit in zone. But if you mix it up, and that's what LaFleur and (offensive coordinator Nathaniel) Hackett do a fantastic job of mixing up their plays, mixing up their formation and then mixing up their personnel to those plays. Because then switching Aaron or AJ or Davante (Adams) - putting Randall Cobb sometimes in the backfield. Davante's in the backfield. When you see those different things, you see what's going on. They're winning games.

Contact Brett Christopherson at (920) 993-7117 or bchristopherson@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PCBrettC.