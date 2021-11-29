Live Now: Packers Hall of Famer Ahman Green on Clubhouse Live
Packers News
Packers Hall of Famer and franchise career rushing leader Ahman Green is tonight's guest on Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show. The program will be held at The Clubhouse Sports Pub & Grill inside the Paper Valley Hotel in downtown Appleton, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Green, a former All-Pro and Pro Bowl running back, will look back on the Packers’ Week 12 showdown against the Rams through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello.
