Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Clubhouse Live: Offense has 'multiple identities'

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling co-hosted Monday's Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly football show. Packers left tackle Yosh Nijman was Valdes-Scantling's guest.

The show can be seen live at The Clubhouse Sports Pub & Grill in downtown Appleton or on any of our USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Facebook pages or websites, including clubhouselive.com. It can also be seen on our YouTube channel.

Here are select and edited answers from the interview:

REPLAY: Watch Clubhouse Live with MVS and Yosh Nijman

Q: You're coming off a much-needed bye after a long 12-week grind. Do you feel fresh after the getaway? Ready for the stretch run?

MVS: I'm good. Just coming back recharged. Obviously, we had one of the latest bye weeks ever in the history of football - Week 13. It's just crazy. But I think it came at a good time because every week, we're losing somebody. And it's just a testament to what we need - with some time off. Obviously, us going to two NFC championships back-to-back years, it definitely makes it a lot harder because we're playing more games than most of the league. So we've had an extra six weeks added on to our bodies. That's always tough.

Q: We often hear that the bye week is also a time for everyone on the team to self-scout. What conclusions did you come to as you reflected on these past 12 games for you and the team?

MVS: You look at yourself individually and kind of see what you've been doing good and what you haven't been doing good and what you want to get better at. But it's definitely a time to just kind of reflect on yourself and kind of also just get away from putting all the pressure on yourself. Because obviously as players, we put more pressure on ourselves than anybody. So it's good to be able to take that pressure off yourself for a couple days before you have to get back into it.

RELATED: Packers could 'potentially' see three All-Pros return to practice this week

RELATED: Packers-Bears tickets cheaper heading into Sunday night's game

Q: Your offense really started to click in the second half of the Vikings game and then through your victory over the Rams. Do you think you've finally settled into an identity on that side of the ball. And if so, what is it?

MVS: I think that we have multiple identities because we can pretty much do everything. And I think that's what makes us so successful because we can get physical and run the football, we can spread it out and pass the ball, we can play-action, we can go no-huddle. And I think obviously having the playmakers that we have in each room makes it really easy to do that. But I think we have multiple identities. I don't think we really have a weakness when it comes to what we can't do. We're not one-dimensional in anything. I think we have so many facets to what we can do.

Q: Right tackle Billy Turner recently said this about you: "To be honest with you, he is probably the most explosive person on this team. Pound for pound, how he moves and how he’s able to move, is honestly second to none. He’s a specimen." What does that vote of confidence mean to you when it's coming from a veteran like Turner?

Nijman: I'm grateful for Billy. I'm grateful to have a teammate like Billy and MVS - everyone in the locker room. That means a lot to me. Sometimes, I'll read the quotes and just, on my own time, realize I have a great group of guys around me. And I hope to be the same for them.

Q: How has going against guys like Preston Smith and Rashan Gary every day in practice prepared you for your battles against some of the NFL's top pass rushers?

Nijman: Honestly, going against them in practice is like you having the opportunity to really, 'Hey, if I can match up against these guys, and these are premier dudes, if I can slow these guys down, then I have a chance.' If I can stop them, shoot, I'm doing really well. And every day get a chance to do that - you're going to make mistakes - but getting close to where you need to go every day is the mindset.

Contact Brett Christopherson at (920) 993-7117 or bchristopherson@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PCBrettC.