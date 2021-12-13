Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Clubhouse Live: Offense 'moving in the right direction'

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling co-hosted Monday's Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly football show. Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark was Valdes-Scantling's guest.

Here are select and edited answers from the interview:

Q: The Packers' offense scored five touchdowns and generated 439 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears. Collectively, do you feel like you're playing your best football right now?

MVS: Obviously, we've got a lot of things to clean up. And then we've had just so many injuries. Seems like every week we've lost a guy, and we've still been able to go out and play. And so I think that's kind of been the biggest thing. We're moving in the right direction, especially with trying to get some of these guys back healthy for this stretch run is going to be good. And if we can continue this trend, I think we'll be just fine.

Q: How impressed are you with the play of your offensive line, especially when you consider how banged up that room is? They haven't missed a beat regardless of who's lining up.

MVS: It's just crazy. It just speaks to the versatility that we have - that guys can go in and play different positions and step in and play and be successful. And obviously, having 12 (Aaron Rodgers) back there to kind of make things right and get guys in the right protection and just get in there. And Steno (Packers offensive line coach Adam Stenavich) is doing a great job of getting the younger guys to be prepared. Because you never know when that moment is going to come.

Q: You were down 24-14 at halftime when Preston Smith briefly addressed the team. You then responded by outscoring the Bears 24-3 in the second half. Is there really time for locker room speeches at halftime? What goes on in the locker room at the half because there isn't a lot of time for chatter?

MVS: Yeah, it's definitely quick. (Smith) was kind of saying the stuff as he was walking into the locker room. So we get into the locker room, and he says his little quick minute speech or whatever. And then coaches come in and kind of talk to each other. Players kind of sit down, maybe eat some fruit or something - try to rehydrate. Then the coaches come over and talk about the adjustments that we're going to make and what plays we're going to come out with. And then kind of just turn around and go back out.

Q: So many guys have contributed to a defense that's ranked sixth in the league. But where would you be without the play of De'Vondre Campbell? He finished with a game-high 16 tackles against the Bears and has come up with a number of big plays this season.

Clark: De'Vondre, man, he has been - I haven't played with a linebacker like that in a long time. He's a beast, man. He's fast. When he hits guys, they feel it. You can tell. He can cover. He's a playmaker, too. He has a lot of interceptions and all that kind of stuff. And he's a guy that you can depend on that's always going to be there, going to be where he's supposed to be. A guy that loves to communicate and make sure everybody is where they're supposed to be at.

