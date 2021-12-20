Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Josiah Deguara on Clubhouse Live

Join Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling as he co-hosts Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live and virtual weekly Packers show today at 6:30 p.m. Valdes-Scantling’s guest will be tight end Josiah Deguara!

They’ll look back on the Packers’ Week 15 showdown against the Ravens and give you a glimpse into their lives away from football through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello.

Clubhouse Live is transitioning to a virtual format because the NFL has returned to enhanced COVID-19 protocols for all teams.

If you have questions during the show, you can ask them in real-time in the chat above.

REPLAY: Watch past episodes of Clubhouse Live

