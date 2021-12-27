Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan on Clubhouse Live: 'I'm just so fortunate to be on this team'

Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan co-hosted Monday's Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s weekly football show.

Q: The rushing defense surrendered 219 yards in Sunday's victory over the Browns. And that followed rushing efforts of 143 yards by the Ravens and 137 yards by the Bears. How do you get that shored up as you prepare for these final two games of the regular season and then the playoffs?

Sullivan: We're just going to continue to get healthy, continue to work on the fundamentals and just continue to stay confident. We got to where we were by sticking to the game plan. We're not going to let one game define who we are. We're going to fix it and more forward and continue to be the Green Bay Packers.

Q: Some might call your victory against Cleveland an ugly win. Why do you think fans and observers are often so focused on those proverbial style points? Does it really matter how you look when the ultimate goal is to win the game?

Sullivan: I don't think they fully understand. It's the NFL. Everyone is good. This is not like college where you have the Alabamas and the Clemsons, and they're just going to be the No. 1 seed every year. No, anybody can win any given day of the week (in the NFL). It's funny. You know you're on a good team when people complain about how you win. It would be different if we were losing. But they're complaining about us winning close games. Like at the end of the day, we won. Isn't that the goal? But we laugh about it. But at the end of the day, we're just fortunate. I'm just so fortunate to be on this team.

Q: Rasul Douglas has been an outstanding addition to your cornerback room after the Packers signed him off the Cardinals' practice squad in October. He had two interceptions against the Browns and currently leads the team with five picks. Where would the defense be without him and his contributions?

Sullivan: Man, it's just crazy to see all the adversity we've had to overcome this season. Losing (Jaire Alexander) early in the season, and everybody knows he's arguably the best corner in the game. So we definitely took a step back. And then we signed Rasul, and it was just so crazy. He calls me one day, and he was like, "Yo, I'm in Green Bay." I was like, "Huh?" He's like, "I just signed with the Packers." And I'm like, "Stop lying." Literally go pick him up from the hotel, and we catch up. This dates back to three years ago when we played together in Philly. We immediately just started getting in the playbook. And within the next two, three weeks, he's making plays in Arizona to seal the win. And he just continued to evolve and get better each week. You can make the case that he's one of the best corners in the game right now. I'm so happy for him.

Q: You mentioned you and Douglas were teammates with the Eagles in 2018. Could you see this type of productivity and high level of play from him back then? Could you see this potential in him?

Sullivan: Of course. And we were in a loaded DB room. We had so much talent. I came in my rookie year, and they had just come off a Super Bowl win. It was just so much talent going on in the room. I came in as an undrafted free agent. I clinged on guys like Rasul just as like a mentor - a big brother. And just to fast-forward three years later and just see us on the field at the same time, making plays at the same time - it's like everything just came full circle. We've been talking about this for a long time. When we get our opportunity, we're going to run with it. And that's what we're doing. So, we're just very fortunate.

