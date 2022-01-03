Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Clubhouse Live: Aaron Rodgers 'best player in the world'

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling co-hosted Monday's Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s weekly football show. Packers tight end Josiah Deguara was Valdes-Scantling's guest.

The virtual show can be seen live on any of our USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Facebook pages or websites, including clubhouselive.com. It can also be seen on our YouTube channel.

Here are select and edited answers from the interview:

REPLAY: Watch Clubhouse Live with MVS and Josiah Deguara

Q: This is the third straight season the Packers have won 13 regular season games, and you've been part of all three of those teams. How is this year's squad different than the two previous 13-win teams that eventually advanced to the NFC championship?

MVS: I think this team's a little bit different because obviously last year, we were relatively healthy for most of the year - on both sides of the ball. And I think this year, we've had to play a lot of different guys ... who've had a lot of good minutes due to injuries. And so, I think that's kind of the biggest thing that we've been able to go in and have the same record with a bunch of different guys and being resilient throughout the situations. And I think that helped us out a lot. I think that's going to pay dividends later on down the road.

Q: A lot of the guys on this year's team were part of those previous two teams that won 13 games. In what ways does that experience prepare you for this upcoming playoff run?

MVS: It's not new to us. This will be my third time going to the playoffs. Two NFC championships. And I think just having that experience and knowing what the playoffs feels like. And obviously, us playing at home is a huge advantage to us of being able to play in those environments. And it being at our advantage is going to be huge. And then having all the guys that have had multiple opportunities to go out there and experience it and see what it's like to have a playoff atmosphere - it's obviously a little bit more intense than the regular season. Every single play matters. Obviously, they all matter in regular season games, too, but these matter a little more. You want guys who have been in those situations, that know how to handle that pressure.

Q: How do you describe the level of play from Aaron Rodgers this season?

MVS: He's just the best player in the world, and it's the only way to explain it. He's doing everything he's doing with nine toes. The guy's the best in the world, and there's no doubt about it.

Q: State your case: Why does Rodgers deserve to win the MVP award again?

MVS: Why doesn't he deserve it is the better question? Who's playing better? Who's willing their team to win every week? Who's doing it week in and week out, no matter the circumstances? I don't think you can find anybody else that's playing as good as he is. Obviously, (Colts running back) Jonathan Taylor's playing well. But it's tough to be out Aaron Rodgers, man. Because there's nothing you can't get him to do - no matter what. And he's doing all this with a broken (toe).

Q: Fellow tight end Marcedes Lewis is in his 16th season and still playing at a very high level. What are some of the lessons you've taken from him? What impresses you most about what he's still able to do on the field?

Deguara: The consistency that he has been able to play with has been insane to watch. To be a part of, to have an up-close look at it - whatever it is that he does that makes him play at such a high level for so long. I think part of something that I've taken from him is just having a routine. His routine is obviously up there with some of the best. He has obviously stuck to it throughout the years, and that is what has helped him be able to play for so long. Any advice that he's willing to give me, I have open ears to that. And it's just awesome to be in the same room with him and hear his opinion on stuff throughout the day and throughout the week. And on game day, just being able to be out there with him on the field, it's a great thing to be a part of.

Contact Brett Christopherson at (920) 993-7117 or bchristopherson@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PCBrettC.