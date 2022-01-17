Replay: Former Packers tight end, Super Bowl champion Tom Crabtree on Clubhouse Live

Former Green Bay Packers tight end and Super Bowl champion Tom Crabtree was the guest on Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live and virtual weekly Packers show.

Crabtree, a fan-favorite during his playing days and a member of the Packers’ 2010 team that won Super Bowl XLV, joined co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello for a fun and interactive discussion looking back on Green Bay’s season and ahead to its NFC divisional playoff showdown against the 49ers.

REPLAY: Watch past episodes of Clubhouse Live

Contact Brett Christopherson at (920) 993-7117 or bchristopherson@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PCBrettC.