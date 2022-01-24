Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Clubhouse Live: Green Bay 'a special team with a lot of special guys who did a lot of special things'

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling co-hosted Monday's Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s weekly football show.

Here are select and edited answers from the interview:

REPLAY: Watch Clubhouse Live with Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Q: You missed Saturday's NFC divisional playoff game against the 49ers because of a back injury. Can you fill us in on what's going on with your back?

MVS: Yeah, it was kind of a game-time decision. I didn't want to go out there and kind of make it worse. I thought we could get it done (against San Francisco), and I would be able to play in the NFC championship. So that was kind of the plan.

Q: How is it feeling? And can you reveal the extent of the injury now that the season is over?

MVS: Obviously, when I pulled my hamstring (earlier in the season), all those things are connected. So it was kind of an on-going thing. It was kind of bothering me throughout the season, and it just kind of got some inflammation down there. You don't want to play with the spine. That's not one of those things you kind of want to take for granted because football is a life-changing thing. But the spine is something that could ruin the rest of your life if you can't move that correctly. So I didn't want to take that chance by not being 100 percent. That was the only thing with that.

Q: What's the game plan for you to get everything right and feeling good again?

MVS: Just get the inflammation out of there. Just get it back stronger and be OK. It wasn't like anything that was too concerning. There's no disk damage or anything like that. It was more so wanting to make sure it was right for the long haul, for the rest of my life. I didn't want to take that chance. There's a lot of injuries that guys can play through, but that back is not one of them that you want to take for granted.

Q: What was the experience like for you in not being able to play in a big playoff game - especially as you watched the Packers offense scuffle throughout much of that matchup?

MVS: Obviously, there was a mix of emotions. Obviously had some frustration. I had some happiness when we made some plays. That's a good defense, so I'm not going to take anything from those guys. But it's just super unfortunate because I think that me playing - that game could have been a lot different. I'm not saying I would have been necessarily the difference-maker, but when I'm on the field, guys got to play our offense differently.

Q: You're about to become an unrestricted free agent. Do you think you'll be back with the Packers? How do envision this playing out?

MVS: I literally have no idea. I haven't packed up my house yet because I have no idea. I could wake up tomorrow and (hear) Green Bay say, "Hey, we want to bring you back." Or I could wake up tomorrow and they say, "Hey, yeah, we're going to move on and wish you the best of luck." That's just kind of how the business goes. Obviously, I love my teammates. I love being here. Love the fan base. But that's the reality, and it's a very cutthroat business. The fans can love you, the people can love you, the team can love you. But you only have so much money, and that's just kind of the nature of the business.

Q: How should fans remember the 2021 Green Bay Packers?

MVS: A super resilient team that didn't really make any excuses. Just found ways to win. Fell a little short, but I think this is a special team with a lot of special guys who did a lot of special things. And that should never be taken lightly because it's hard to win football games. And we did that a lot.

