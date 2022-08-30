Packers' De'Vondre Campbell, Amari Rodgers to co-host Clubhouse Live

After a busy offseason of planning, preparing and tweaking the game plan, we’re finally ready to reveal which Green Bay Packers player will serve as this season’s co-host of Clubhouse Live.

Make that players … and co-hosts. Plural.

When they’re not making or breaking tackles, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and wide receiver Amari Rodgers have agreed to spend some of their downtime hanging out with us as our dual co-hosts.

Now that's what you call an impressive double team.

The award-winning Clubhouse Live can be seen Mondays at 6:30 p.m. during the Packers season at the Clubhouse Sports Pub & Grill inside the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley hotel.

The show, which is entering its 14th season, will also stream live on any of our USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Facebook pages and websites, including facebook.com/packersnews and clubhouselive.com, and on our YouTube channel. It will be made available to viewers on mobile, desktop, tablet and streaming devices.

RELATED: Find complete Packers coverage on Packers News

Campbell is coming off a spectacular 2021 season in which he produced a career-high 145 tackles and also tallied two interceptions, two sacks, six tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery – an impressive stat line that earned him first-team All-Pro status.

He’s the first Packers inside linebacker to be named first-team All-Pro since the legendary Ray Nitschke in 1966.

Meanwhile, a more-svelte Rodgers – he was selected by the Packers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft – is expected to make a bigger splash in his second season as he displayed his versatility and quickness during preseason play.

Clubhouse Live kicks off its new season Monday. Packers Hall of Famer and franchise career rushing leader Ahman Green will be the special guest, and he’ll get us ready for that big Packers-Vikings Week 1 matchup.

Campbell and Rodgers will debut together as part of our Sept. 12 show and then take turns co-hosting the remainder of the season. They’ll also bring teammate guests throughout the year.

As always, we’ll look back on the Packers game and analyze the NFL’s latest trends and headlines. But the Clubhouse Live mantra has always been this: It's a football show that’s not always about football.

So expect plenty of laughs as we give fans a glimpse into the lives of Campbell, Rodgers and their teammates away from football through a fun and interactive discussion.

We’ll also have cool prize giveaways like T-shirts, signed photos, Packers tickets and more.

Look for more details and other show information on our Facebook page at facebook.com/clubhouselive.

Contact Brett Christopherson at bchristopherson@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PCBrettC.