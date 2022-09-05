Packers Hall of Famer Ahman Green the guest on Clubhouse Live season premiere
Packers Hall of Famer and franchise career rushing leader Ahman Green is tonight's guest on the season premiere of Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show. The program will be held at The Clubhouse Sports Pub & Grill inside the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley hotel, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Green, a former All-Pro and Pro Bowl running back, will get us ready for the Packers’ 2022 season through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello.
If you have questions during the show, you can ask them in real-time in the chat above.
