Packers' De'Vondre Campbell, Amari Rodgers debut as Clubhouse Live co-hosts

Join Green Bay Packers All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers as they debut as the co-hosts of Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show today at 6:30 p.m. from The Clubhouse Kitchen & Bar inside the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley hotel.

They’ll look back on the Packers’ Week 1 showdown against the Vikings and give you a glimpse into their lives away from football through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello.

Plus, register in person to win tickets to the Packers’ Sept. 18 game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field, which will be given away during the show.

If you have questions during the show, you can ask them in real-time in the chat above.

RELATED: Amari Rodgers, De'Vondre Campbell to co-host Clubhouse Live

REPLAY: Watch past episodes of Clubhouse Live

Contact Brett Christopherson at bchristopherson@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PCBrettC.