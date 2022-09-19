CLUBHOUSE LIVE

Packers' Amari Rodgers, Eric Stokes on Clubhouse Live

Join Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers as he co-hosts Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show today at 6:30 p.m. from The Clubhouse Kitchen & Bar inside the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley hotel. Rodgers’ guest will be Packers cornerback Eric Stokes!

They’ll look back on the Packers’ Week 2 showdown against the Bears and give you a glimpse into their lives away from football through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello.

If you have questions during the show, you can ask them in real-time in the chat above.

