Packers' De'Vondre Campbell, Keisean Nixon on Clubhouse Live

Join Green Bay Packers All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell as he co-hosts Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show today at 6:30 p.m. from The Clubhouse Kitchen & Bar inside the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley hotel. Campbell’s guest is cornerback Keisean Nixon!

They’ll look back on the Packers’ Week 3 showdown against the Buccaneers and give you a glimpse into his life away from football through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello. Plus, register in person for a chance to win some great prizes. Doors open at 4 p.m., and admission is free. Can't make it? Then watch the show live online.

