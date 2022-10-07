CLUBHOUSE LIVE

Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Don Majkowski on Clubhouse Live

Brett Christopherson Ricardo Arguello Jim Rosandick William Glasheen Dan Powers
Packers News
Packers Hall of Famer and former All-Pro and Pro Bowl quarterback Don Majkowski is Monday’s guest on Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show. The program will be held at The Clubhouse Kitchen & Bar inside the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley hotel, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and admission is free.

We’ll reminisce with Majkowski about the memorable moments from his career. He’ll also help us look back on the Packers’ Week 5 showdown against the Giants through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello. Plus, register to win some great prizes.

Online viewers can ask questions in real-time in the chat above. Find more show information at facebook.com/clubhouselive.

