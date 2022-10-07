Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Don Majkowski on Clubhouse Live

Packers Hall of Famer and former All-Pro and Pro Bowl quarterback Don Majkowski is Monday’s guest on Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show. The program will be held at The Clubhouse Kitchen & Bar inside the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley hotel, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and admission is free.

We’ll reminisce with Majkowski about the memorable moments from his career. He’ll also help us look back on the Packers’ Week 5 showdown against the Giants through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello. Plus, register to win some great prizes.

Online viewers can ask questions in real-time in the chat above. Find more show information at facebook.com/clubhouselive.

