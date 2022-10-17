Clubhouse Live with Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers

Join Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers as he co-hosts Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show today at 6:30 p.m. from The Clubhouse Kitchen & Bar inside the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley hotel.

He and a teammate guest will look back on the Packers’ Week 6 showdown against the Jets and give you a glimpse into their lives away from football through a fun and interactive discussion with USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello. Plus, register in person for a chance to win prizes.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and admission is free.

Online viewers can ask questions in real-time in the chat above. Find more show information at facebook.com/clubhouselive.

