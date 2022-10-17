CLUBHOUSE LIVE

Clubhouse Live with Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers

Brett Christopherson Ricardo Arguello Jim Rosandick William Glasheen Dan Powers
Join Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers as he co-hosts Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show today at 6:30 p.m. from The Clubhouse Kitchen & Bar inside the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley hotel.

He and a teammate guest will look back on the Packers’ Week 6 showdown against the Jets and give you a glimpse into their lives away from football through a fun and interactive discussion with USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello. Plus, register in person for a chance to win prizes.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and admission is free.

Online viewers can ask questions in real-time in the chat above. Find more show information at facebook.com/clubhouselive.

