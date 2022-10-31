Clubhouse Live with the Packers' Amari Rodgers, Shemar Jean-Charles

Join Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers as he co-hosts Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show today at 6 p.m. from The Clubhouse Kitchen & Bar inside the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley hotel.

Rodgers' guest will be Packers cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles!

They'll look back on the Packers’ Week 8 showdown against the Bills and give you a glimpse into their lives away from football through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello.

Plus, register in person for a chance to win some great prizes, including an Ultimate Tailgate Party that will be given away as part of the show!

Doors open at 4 p.m., and admission is free.

Online viewers can asked question in real-time above. Find more show information at facebook.com/clubhouselive.

