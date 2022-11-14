CLUBHOUSE LIVE

Clubhouse Live with Packers Hall of Famer Antonio Freeman

Brett Christopherson Ricardo Arguello Jim Rosandick William Glasheen Dan Powers
Packers News
Packers Hall of Famer and former All-Pro and Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Freeman is today’s guest on Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show.

The program will be held at The Clubhouse Kitchen & Bar inside the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley hotel, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

We’ll reminisce with Freeman about the memorable moments from his career, which included a Super Bowl title in 1996. He’ll also help us look back on the Packers’ Week 10 showdown against the Cowboys through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello. Plus, register to win some great prizes.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and admission is free.

The show will also stream live on any of our USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Facebook pages and websites, including facebook.com/packersnews and clubhouselive.com, and on our YouTube channel.

If you have questions during the show, you can ask them in real-time in the chat above.

