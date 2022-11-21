CLUBHOUSE LIVE

Clubhouse Live with Packers quarterback Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is tonight's guest on Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show.

The program will be held at The Clubhouse Kitchen & Bar inside the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley hotel, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Love will help us look back on the Packers’ Week 11 showdown against the Titans and give you a glimpse into his life away from football through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello. Plus, register in person for a chance to win some great prizes.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and admission is free.

Find more show details at facebook.com/clubhouselive.

If you have questions during the show, you can ask them in real-time in the chat above.

