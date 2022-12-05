Clubhouse Live with former Packers running back Tony Fisher

Former Packers running back and the team’s current player/alumni specialist Tony Fisher is today's guest on Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show.

The program will be held at The Clubhouse Kitchen & Bar inside the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley hotel, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

We’ll reminisce with Fisher about the memorable moments from his career. He’ll also take us into the Packers’ bye week by giving us an update on the team’s many outreach programs through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello. Plus, register to win some great prizes.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and admission is free.

Online viewers can ask questions in real-time in the chat above. Find more show information at facebook.com/clubhouselive.

