CLUBHOUSE LIVE

Clubhouse Live with Packers safety Rudy Ford

Brett Christopherson Ricardo Arguello Jim Rosandick William Glasheen Dan Powers
Packers News
View Comments

Green Bay Packers safety Rudy Ford was the guest on Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show.

The program was held at The Clubhouse Kitchen & Bar inside the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley hotel.

Ford helped us look ahead to the Packers’ Week 15 showdown against the Rams and gave a glimpse into his life away from football through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello.

Find more show information at facebook.com/clubhouselive.

More:Watch past episodes of Clubhouse Live

Contact Brett Christopherson at bchristopherson@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PCBrettC.

View Comments