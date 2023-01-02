Clubhouse Live with Packers' De'Vondre Campbell, Christian Watson

Join Green Bay Packers All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell as he co-hosts Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show today at 6:30 p.m. from The Clubhouse Kitchen & Bar inside the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley hotel.

Campbell’s guest will be rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.

They’ll look back on the Packers’ Week 17 showdown against the Vikings and give you a glimpse into their lives away from football through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello.

Plus, register in person to win tickets to the Packers’ upcoming game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field, which will be given away during the show. You must be present to win.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and admission is free.

Online viewers can ask questions in real-time in the chat above. Find more show information at facebook.com/clubhouselive.

