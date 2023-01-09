Clubhouse Live with Packers' Romeo Doubs

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs is today's guest on Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show.

The program will be held at The Clubhouse Kitchen & Bar inside the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley hotel, beginning at 6:30 p.m. He’ll look back on the Packers’ Week 18 showdown against the Lions and give you a glimpse into his life away from football through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello. Plus, register in person for a chance to win some great prizes!

Doors open at 4 p.m., and admission is free.

If you have questions during the show, you can ask them in real-time in the chat above. Find more show information at facebook.com/clubhouselive.

Contact Brett Christopherson at bchristopherson@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PCBrettC.