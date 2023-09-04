CLUBHOUSE LIVE

Packers great John Kuhn is the guest on our Clubhouse Live season premiere show

Packers News
Former Green Bay Packers All-Pro and Pro Bowl fullback John Kuhn is tonight's guest at 6:30 p.m. on the season premiere of Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show.

The program, presented by Cellcom and Packerland Home Improvement, will be held at The Fox Club inside Neuroscience Group Field – home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers – in Grand Chute.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and admission is free.

Kuhn, a fan-favorite who spent nine seasons in Green Bay, will get us ready for the Packers’ 2023 season through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello. Plus, register to win some great prizes, including autographed photos and more!

Online viewers can ask questions in real-time in the chat above. Find more show information at facebook.com/clubhouselive.

