Packers great John Kuhn is the guest on our Clubhouse Live season premiere show

Former Green Bay Packers All-Pro and Pro Bowl fullback John Kuhn is tonight's guest at 6:30 p.m. on the season premiere of Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show.

The program, presented by Cellcom and Packerland Home Improvement, will be held at The Fox Club inside Neuroscience Group Field – home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers – in Grand Chute.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and admission is free.

More:Which Packers players are co-hosting Clubhouse Live? Here are the details

More:Clubhouse Live is moving to a new venue. Here's what you need to know.

Kuhn, a fan-favorite who spent nine seasons in Green Bay, will get us ready for the Packers’ 2023 season through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello. Plus, register to win some great prizes, including autographed photos and more!

Online viewers can ask questions in real-time in the chat above. Find more show information at facebook.com/clubhouselive.

Contact Brett Christopherson at bchristopherson@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PCBrettC.