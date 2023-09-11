CLUBHOUSE LIVE

Watch Clubhouse Live with the Packers' Keisean Nixon and Josiah Deguara

Join Green Bay Packers All-Pro kick returner and cornerback Keisean Nixon and Packers fullback/tight end Josiah Deguara as they debut as the co-hosts of Clubhouse Live, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s live weekly Packers show today at 6:30 p.m. at The Fox Club inside Neuroscience Group Field – home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers – in Grand Chute.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and admission is free.

Nixon and Deguara will look back on the Packers’ Week 1 showdown against the Bears and give you a glimpse into their lives away from football through a fun and interactive discussion with co-hosts Brett Christopherson and Ricardo Arguello. Plus, register in person to win some great prizes, including bobbleheads, autographed photos and more.

Online viewers can ask questions in real-time in the chat above. Find more show information at facebook.com/clubhouselive.

Clubhouse Live is presented by Cellcom and Packerland Home Improvement.

