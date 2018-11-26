Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Week 12
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) can't convert a fourth down in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy leaves the field after their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws pass over Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) wraps up Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham (30) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) can't make the catch against Minnesota Vikings' Jayron Kearse (27) in the first half during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is smothered by the Minnesotas Vikings defense during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after failing to convert on third down during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) returns a pigment for 20 yards during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) leaves the field after being injured during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) scores a touchdown on a 14-yard reception during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) strust after scoring a touchdown on a 14-yard reception during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reels in long reception while being covered by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) is unable to catch a ball while being covered by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) find plenty of running room while picking up a first down during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown on a 15-yard reception while being covered by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) is called for pass interference while covering Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12)= rifles a pass during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) gainst yardage against the Packers defense in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) breaks away from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy yells at an official in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) and cornerback cornerback Tramon Williams (38) tackle Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) in the second half during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can't come up with a catch in the end zone against Minnesota Vikings defensive back Holton Hill (24) late in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) scores a touchdown in the thrid quarter against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the third quarter with wide receiver Aldrick Robinson (17) against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can't make a catch against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) misses a tackle against Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores on a six yard run during despite the efforts of Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) wrestles the ball from Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) for a 20-yarrd reception during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a 30-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a 30-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) is upended by by Green Bay Packers defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (39) during the3 second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrate a first quarter touchdown pass against the Vikings during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) breaks away for a first quarter against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his touchdown run with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his touchdown run with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and defensive tackle Tom Johnson (96) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and defensive tackle Tom Johnson (96) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and defensive tackle Tom Johnson (96) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores on a six yard run during despite the efforts of Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) wrestles the ball from Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) for a 20-yarrd reception during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass on third down as he is pursued by Minnesota Vikings' Sheldon Richardson (93) in the first quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before playing against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) plays catch with fans before playing against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday, November 24, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) plays catch with fans before playing against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday, November 24, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) warms up before playing against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) warms up before playing against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Members of the Olympic gold medal winning men's curling team members John Schuster (left), Joe Polo (rear), Tyler George and John Landsteiner are shown on the field before the Green Bay Packers game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
Members of the Olympic gold medal winning men's curling team members John Schuster (left), Joe Polo (rear), Tyler George and John Landsteiner are shown on the field before the Green Bay Packers game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
    MINNEAPOLIS – This is an obituary of the 2018 Green Bay Packers.

    They’re not officially out of the NFL playoff race, of course. They could win their last five games, get a lot of help and squeak into the playoffs at 9-6-1.

    But realistically, the Packers’ playoffs hopes are pretty much dead after their NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings took them out, 24-17, at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday night in what really felt like a must-win game for the visiting team.

    The Packers simply have too many teams in front of them to think 9-6-1 has much chance of getting them in. But more importantly, there’s the little matter of actually winning five straight. Even with a favorable schedule, does anyone really think the Packers' punchless offense can put up enough points to beat one of the NFL’s best defensive teams, the Chicago Bears, on the road in three weeks?

    You got the feeling that even Aaron Rodgers started realizing how improbable it sounded as he started ticking through the Packers’ remaining games.

    “We’re 0-6 on the road,” he said. “So we just gotta go back home, get some rest, beat Arizona, and then come back and beat Atlanta. Then go to Chicago, a place we’ve won a number of times, beat them. Go to New York (Jets) around Christmas, beat them. And then come home against Detroit, beat them.”

    CLOSE

    Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers discusses his frustrations and his game plan going forward following the team's loss to the Vikings. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

    Indeed. In one way or another this has been the Packers’ stance for several weeks now. Play a little better, make a few more plays, go on a run. But this was the one they really needed to start the run, and you can be sure they knew it going in. You could tell that by the way injured players kept going back in the game. You can’t say they just gave up.

    But no matter, it now looks like the Packers are going to miss out on the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since Mike McCarthy became coach in 2006. The Packers just don’t have the offense to do it, which is a stunning realization when they have a two-time MVP at quarterback. Their 254 yards in total offense Sunday is a pittance in today’s NFL. They should be putting that up in a good half.

    The disconnect between Rodgers and McCarthy is too great, and short of a miracle finish it’s hard to see how McCarthy survives this. Rodgers (94.0 rating Sunday) isn’t playing well, even now that he’s healthy, and that’s at the root of what has ailed this team all year. If McCarthy wasn’t able to coax it out of Rodgers for this game, with the season on the line, then it’s hard to see it ever coming.

    “Between these guys being professional athletes and someone as elite as Aaron, I mean it’s all correctable,” McCarthy said, defending his quarterback. “But it starts, (pass) protection, all of, it could be all those things.”

    CLOSE

    Pete Dougherty, Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein discuss the Packers' shortcomings in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

    The Packers remain winless on the road, and most importantly, failed their biggest test of the season. There’s no question that this stretch of four road games in five weeks was especially challenging — it included playing at the Los Angeles Rams and at New England, which are two of the best teams in the league, and a long West Coast trip to Seattle for a Thursday night game. Then it finished with this big rivalry game on the road on a Sunday night.

    But it’s during stretches like this when teams learn who they are. That the Packers went 1-4 (their lone win was at home against 5-6 Miami) has defined their season.

    “I didn’t think we’d go 1-4 in that stretch,” Rodgers said, “but that’s where we’re at. We’re here. We’re 4-6-1. Gotta win our last five, and even that might not be enough.”

    Probably not. This game was big because, among other things, it gives the Vikings the tiebreaker over the Packers. The teams tied at Lambeau Field earlier in the season, so the Vikings at 6-4-1 in effect have a three-game lead on the Packers with five to play in the race for the NFC’s two wild-card spots.

    The Los Angeles Rams (10-1) and New Orleans Saints (10-1) are pretty much locks to win their divisions, and the Chicago Bears (8-3) are in good shape to win the NFC North. Dallas (6-5) and Washington (6-5) are tied for the lead in the NFC East.

    For the two wild-card spots, the Packers are looking up at five teams: the Vikings, Carolina (6-5), Seattle (6-5), either Dallas or Washington, and Philadelphia (5-6).

    Could four of them get to seven losses, which would mean 9-6-1 would get the Packers in? It’s conceivable.

    But what are the odds of that happening plus the Packers winning their last five?

    Remote at best.

    “I’ve got a lot more gray in the beard than I did a few years ago,” Rodgers said. “So I know that football mortality catches up to everybody, and you never want to lose a season. Especially when you felt great starting the season about our prospects. But we’re going to battle the next five weeks and put ourselves in a position to be in the conversation.”

    That must have been McCarthy’s message to his team after the game, because every player I talked to in the locker room was on point in saying the goal now is to win five straight.

    But this isn’t 2016. The math says this team still has a chance. But your eyes tell you it doesn’t.

