Photos: Mike McCarthy with the Packers
 Fullscreen

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy smiles during
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy smiles during organized team activities on June 4, 2018 in Green Bay. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines against San Diego Chargers on Oct. 18, 2015, at Lambeau Field. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with coach Mike McCarthy during OTAs practice on May 31, 2018, at Ray Nitschke Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) throws
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) throws as coach Mike McCarthy looks on during practice on Oct. 31, 2017, in the Don Hutson Center. Jim Matthews/USATODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, right, talks
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, right, talks with general manager Brian Gutekunst during minicamp on June 12, 2018, at Ray Nitschke Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and coach Mike McCarthy talk during a timeout against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 17, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Packers coach Mike McCarthy, second from right, gathers
Packers coach Mike McCarthy, second from right, gathers with part of his staff during a 2006 training camp practice at Clarke Hinkle Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
From left, Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy, Fox broadcaster
From left, Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy, Fox broadcaster Terry Bradshaw, Packers coach Mike McCarthy and Packers general manager Ted Thompson atop the podium with the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, 2011, at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts while
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts while waiting to pose for photographs with golfers on the first tee box at the Mike McCarthy Cystic Fibrosis Celebrity Golf Tournament on June 6, 2011, at the Green Bay Country Club. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Brett Favre talk during training camp practice on Aug. 3, 2006, at Clarke Hinkle Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with Brett
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with Brett Favre during training camp practice on Aug. 14, 2006. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, right, and general
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, right, and general manager Ted Thompson, left, look on during training camp practice on July 28, 2008, at Clarke Hinkle Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during training camp practice on Aug. 5, 2008, at Clarke Hinkle Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after James Jones was penalized while making a catch in the end zone in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 20, 2015, at the O.co Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Evan Siegle/P-G Media, Evan Siegle/P-G Media
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy addresses media
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy addresses media on Jan. 4, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy looks on during
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy looks on during training camp practice on Aug. 1, 2015, at Ray Nitschke Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy watches during
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy watches during minicamp practice on June 14, 2018, at Ray Nitschke Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after the Packers tied the game up against the Arizona Cardinals at the end of the fourth quarter during an NFC divisional playoff game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after a penalty was called on the Packers during a game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
From left, Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson,
From left, Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, president Mark Murphy and coach Mike McCarthy visit with each other during the NFL draft at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Mike McCarthy enters Lambeau Field carrying the Lombardi
Mike McCarthy enters Lambeau Field carrying the Lombardi Trophy during the 'Return to Titletown' celebration for the Super Bowl XLV champion Green Bay Packers is held on Feb. 8, 2011, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers talk during training camp practice on Aug. 19, 2012, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy during training
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy during training camp practice on July 30, 2015, at Ray Nitschke Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy looks on during
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy looks on during training camp practice on Aug. 4, 2015, at Ray Nitschke Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy yells out to
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy yells out to the field during a stop in play during their game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 13, 2016, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy screams with
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy screams with anger after a play against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 23, 2014, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts in the
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts in the fourth quarter of his team's 40-10 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day 2013 at Ford Field in Detroit. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with Brett Favre
Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with Brett Favre during a timeout against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 17, 2006, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Packers coach Mike McCarthy shields his mouth with
Packers coach Mike McCarthy shields his mouth with his play card against Washington on Jan. 10, 2016, at Fedex Field. Jim Matthews/Press-Gazette Media, Jim Matthews/P-G Media/@jmatthe79
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, left, makes
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, left, makes a point with offensive coordinator Jeff Jagodzinski during training camp practice on Aug. 10, 2006, at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with a
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with a staff member during training camp practice on Aug. 4, 2006, at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Packers coach Mike McCarthy smiles at the crowd during
Packers coach Mike McCarthy smiles at the crowd during Fan Fest in the Lambeau Field Atrium. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, left,
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, left, shares a laugh with coach Mike McCarthy during OTAs practice on June 12, 2008, in the Don Hutson Center. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks to officials
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks to officials after center JC Tretter was called for unsportsmanlike conduct during the fourth quarter on Sept. 18, 2016, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen

    Mark Murphy did what he had to do.

    The Green Bay Packers president/CEO parted ways with coach Mike McCarthy now rather than wait until the season was finished.

    I know many Packers observers didn’t think Murphy would make this kind of hard decision with games still to play. For more than 20 years this franchise has been the picture of stability, and firing a coach with games still to play certainly runs counter to that.

    Also, McCarthy has been the coach for 13 years, won a lot of games and a Super Bowl. He’s represented the Packers well. And it’s not like changing coaches now might turn around the Packers’ season. The playoffs are all but out of reach with four games to go.

    But there was a vibe in the air after the Packers’ stunning 20-17 loss Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals. With the season’s shaky playoff hopes on the line and just about everything in its favor — playing at home on a true winter’s day against a 2-9 team from the Southwest — McCarthy’s team bombed.

    With that, there was no good reason to wait no matter how much Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst might like or respect McCarthy.

    CLOSE

    Pete Dougherty, Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein discuss the Packers' dismissal of former head coach Mike McCarthy. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

    Even going into this game, it was a given this was going to be McCarthy’s final season with the Packers, barring a minor miracle, anyway. The team’s brutal offensive performance all season and the dysfunction between McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers had pretty much made that a done deal.

    With the Packers still at least in the playoff hunt, there at least was reason to stick with McCarthy to see if he could pull off a late-season run. But Sunday’s loss to Arizona was the coup de grace, the sign that he’d lost not just the quarterback but the team.

    So rather than allow McCarthy’s job status to hang over the locker room, Murphy cut the cord. If he hadn’t, the players would have been working in a hopeless, dysfunctional environment for a month. Now that vibe and tension is gone.

    And, of course, the move gives Murphy and Gutekunst a jump on hiring McCarthy's successor. 

    This was the best thing for the team.

    For McCarthy, it’s no doubt a terrible personal blow to get let go now, even though he surely knew he wasn’t going to be back next year.

    But he’s a good football coach, no matter what his detractors say, and now he gets a head start on finding a job for next season. I don’t know how many head-coaching positions will be open in January, but McCarthy would have to be high on any team’s list of candidates. His agent now can talk with clubs that appear ripe for a change, if he hasn’t already.

    The Packers’ recent history led many observers to assume they wouldn’t make the move until after the season. You can bet former general manager Ted Thompson would never have done it during the season and might never have let McCarthy go.

    But the truth is we didn’t know enough about Murphy and Gutekunst to make too many assumptions on that front.

    Until this year, the head coach was Thompson’s call, not Murphy’s. And while Murphy appeared ready to stick with Thompson as GM forever, he in fact changed course and pushed Thompson out last January.

    As for Gutekunst, he’s in his first year as GM and has no history on this at all. He doesn’t have final say over the head coach — he should, but he doesn’t — but you have to think Murphy leaned heavily on his young GM’s advice. Just because Gutekunst worked for Thompson doesn’t mean he’s the same as Thompson. He’d already taken a different approach to free agency. The guess here is he argued it’s better to make the move now rather wait.

    The time was right because Sunday’s loss showed all hope was lost. The Packers have not played good football all season. A team that should have been top five in offense came into this game ranked No. 17 in points, No. 10 in yards, and put up only 17 points against a Cardinals team whose only two wins before Sunday were over the two-win San Francisco 49ers.

    In his first 12 seasons as Packers coach, McCarthy always found a way to hold his team together during tough times. As long as he had his starting quarterback, he always figured out a way to get to the playoffs regardless of circumstances.

    But not this season. His offense had no identity and Rodgers hasn’t played well at all. The disconnect between McCarthy’s offensive vision and Rodgers’ had poisoned everything. The chronic failures on third down (3-for-14 Sunday) were a symptom, not a cause.

    So the time was right for the Packers to move on. Good coaches get fired in this league all the time. But with the playoffs out and McCarthy’s collaboration with the quarterback long gone, it was time to get a head start on 2019.

