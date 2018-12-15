Photos: Aaron Rodgers through the years
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, left, points
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, left, points to Super Bowl MVP Aaron Rodgers after giving him a championship belt as they celebrate winning Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Feb. 6, 2011. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' first round pick,
Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' first round pick, is introduced by GM Ted Thompson on Sunday, April 24, 2005. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing a Hail Mary to win the game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 3, 2015. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers greets
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers greets Brett Favre on the field after Favre's number was retired at halftime against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field in November 2015. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts after throwing the game winning-touchdown in the closing seconds on Oct. 12, 2014, against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium in Miami. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is hit by Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Anthony Barr (55), breaking Rodgers' collarbone during the first quarter of their game on Oct. 5, 2017, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws
1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers ($xxxxxxxx Avg./Year) The Packers made Rodgers the highest-paid player in the history of the game while locking him up to the age of xxx. Rodgers has been named NFL MVP twice and helped lead the Packers to victory in Super Bowl XLV. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quaterback Aaron Rodgers cheers as
Green Bay Packers quaterback Aaron Rodgers cheers as receivers Greg Jennings, left, and Jordy Nelson, right, celebrate Nelson's touchdown in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, 2011. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates with the championship belt after throwing a touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 25, 2011, at Lambeau Field. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Aaron Rodgers, right, gathers with family members incouding
Aaron Rodgers, right, gathers with family members incouding his mom Darla Rodgers, left, after being selected by the Green Bay Packers as the 24th overall pick in the NFL draft Saturday, April 23, 2005 in New York. Julie Jacobson/AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts after throwing an interception against the Seattle Seahawks the NFC championship game on Jan. 18, 2015, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sporting
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sporting the all denim look on Aug. 27, 2014, during the 51st annual Welcome Back Packers Luncheon at the Lambeau Field Atrium. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Jordy Nelson celebrate their touchdown connection in the second quarter on Dec. 25, 2016, against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist in the air celebrating the NFC championship victory over the Chicago Bears as he leaves the field on Jan. 23, 2011, at Soldier Field. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears defenders Shea McClellin (99) and Isaiah
Chicago Bears defenders Shea McClellin (99) and Isaiah Frey (31) sack Aaron Rodgers on Nov. 4, 2013. Rodgers broke his collarbone on the play. Jeffrey Phelps, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has some
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has some fun during introductions before a game on Nov. 9, 2014, against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Hundley (7) and
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Hundley (7) and Aaron Rodgers (12) smile on the field after a win over the Chicago Bears on Nov. 12, 2017, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Jan. 15, 2017. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signals
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signals a change at the line while calling a play against the Minnesota Vikings, on Dec. 24, 2016, at Lambeau Field. Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' first round pick,
Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' first round pick, checks out Lambeau Field with quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell in April 2005. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Brett Favre, left, and Aaron Rodgers present at the
Brett Favre, left, and Aaron Rodgers present at the NFL Honors award show on Feb. 2, 2013, in New Orleans. AJ Mast, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) far
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) far right, sits dejected on the bench during the fourth quarter of the NFC championship loss against the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 22, 2017, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets sacked by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carl Lawson (58) on Sept.24, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaves
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaves the field following an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game on Jan. 18, 2015, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jordy Nelson (87) against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 10, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and New
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady exchange words after their game Nob. 30, 2014, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) celebrates
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jeff Janis (83) celebrates his touchdown reception with quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Arizona Cardinals on Jan. 16, 2016, at University of Phoenix Stadium. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fists after defeating the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18, 2016, at Soldier Field. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lies injured
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lies injured on the field during the second quarter on Dec. 28, 2014, at Lambeau Field. Dan Powers/P-C Media, Dan Powers/P-C Media
Fullscreen
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, greets Gary Hermsen
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, greets Gary Hermsen of Little Chute on on Aug. 29, 2012, during the Green Bay Packers Welcome Back Luncheon. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws on the run over Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) on Sept. 28, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gives
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gives a thumbs-up to the crowd after the Packers scored against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter Dec. 21, 2014, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass to tight end Jermichael Finley against the New York Giants on Jan. 15, 2012, at Lambeau Field. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Randall Cobb celebrate their 42-yard Hail Mary touchdown at the end of the second quarter on Jan. 8, 2016, at Lambeau Field. Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center,
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center, and receiver Greg Jennings, right, congratulate linebacker Clay Matthews as he returns to the sideline after intercepting a pass and running it in for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 7, 2010, at Lambeau Field. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers smiles while talking
Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers smiles while talking with Mike McCarthy during organized team activities inside the Don Hutson Center Thursday, May 29, 2008. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates with fans following a victory over the Chicago Bears on Jan. 2, 2011, at Lambeau Field. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after throwing a Hail Mary for a touchdown on the last play before halftime in an NFC wild-card game against the New York Giants on Jan. 8, 2017, at Lambeau Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) eyes
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) eyes the defense against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 26, 2014, at the Superdome in New Orleans. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and left tackle David Bakhtiari (69) celebrate a touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 1, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers kid around during 2006 organized team activities at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after during the fourth quarter of the NFC championship loss against the Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 22, 2017, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fires a
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fires a 63-yard pass downfield to Greg Jennings at the end of the third quarter against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2008, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the Packers Welcome Back Luncheon 2013 on Aug. 28, 2013, in the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signals
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signals for a first down against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 28, 2014, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs out
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers runs out of the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 11, 2015, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) puts
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) puts a juke move on Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Travis Daniels (34) to score on an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter on Dec. 18, 2011, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass against Chicago Bears linebacker Lance Briggs during the third quarter on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers waves the
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers waves the crowd after defeating the Minnesota Vikings in his first career start on Sept. 8, 2008, at Lambeau Field. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre and Green
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talk after their Oct. 5, 2009, game at the Metrodome. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen

    When Red Auerbach picked Bill Russell to succeed him as the Boston Celtics’ coach in 1966, he did it for a very specific reason.

    Russell was winding down his career at age 32 and already had the most impressive career in NBA history to date as the key player on a team that had won nine NBA titles in his 10 seasons.

    “It seemed to me that the best way to motivate Bill Russell at that point was to put him in charge,” was how Auerbach explained it in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 1985.

    In other words, Auerbach thought his best chance of squeezing everything he could out of his transcendent but aging star was to make him responsible for the team’s success or failure. It was brilliant. Russell won two more titles over the next three years, then retired at age 35.

    That came to mind recently during my weekly online chat when a reader brought up Aaron Rodgers’ obvious dissatisfaction with former coach Mike McCarthy’s game planning and play calling, and asked whether the Packers should have Rodgers call his own plays.

    It made me wonder, to get Rodgers back to playing like an MVP should the Packers go full Peyton Manning? Would making Rodgers responsible for play selection, and thus the offense’s success or failure, be the best way to get the most out of their 35-year-old quarterback in the final years of his career?

    I bring this up not to argue it’s something the Packers should do, either now with interim coach Joe Philbin, or next season after they hire a more permanent coach. But it is food for thought and something they should at least think through.

    To test the idea, I asked a couple of scouts and assistant coaches around the league what they thought. Basically, is it stupid to think it might be a way to get full buy-in from Rodgers?

    “It’s not stupid,” one high-ranking scout in the league said. “I’m sure there are reasons that doesn’t happen. Like the game-planning aspect of it, that’s other guys’ jobs. But could Rodgers do it? Sure.”

    Said an offensive assistant coach for another NFL team: “It’s easy for Rodgers (to say), I’m not playing good because McCarthy isn’t giving me the right stuff. You go, ‘OK, it’s yours.’ Now he’s accountable.”

    DOUGHERTY: Packers positioned to shed some big names

    RELATED: Jimmy Graham hoping to get another chance with Packers

    There are reasons NFL coaches have been calling plays for close to 40 years. The game has grown more complicated than in the 1960s, when quarterbacks such as Bart Starr called their own plays, and the volume of information only increases each year. A coach also doesn’t have to execute plays on the field, so he has more time to think through call sequences and be a play or two ahead.

    And — this is no small thing — coaches (or offensive coordinators) have a hard time ceding control of something so important.

    It’s also true that experienced quarterbacks such as Rodgers, Tom Brady and Drew Brees have a lot of autonomy at the line of scrimmage as it is. They do plenty of audibling and choosing between two plays.

    But it’s still a big step from that to what Manning did for much of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, where to a large degree he was his own play caller.

    The architect of those offenses, assistant coach Tom Moore, said this week from his home in Hilton Head, S.C., that while the coaches did a lot of the scouting and analytics work, Manning was deeply involved in game planning and determining the menu of plays they’d work from each week.

    Moore said that by later in Manning’s career, they’d spend the week formulating a plan on what plays to run against specific defensive looks and in given circumstances (down-and-distance, area of the field, time and score, etc.). Then, before each play during the game, Moore would give Manning two or three plays (“alternatives,” as he put it) via the helmet speaker quickly enough to leave 25 to 30 seconds on the 40-second play clock.

    The Colts ran a no-huddle, so Manning had time to survey the defense and pick one of those plays or call something else.

    “I always told him in pregame, ‘If you see something, go for it.’” Moore said. “I had complete and total confidence, and as I told him, ‘You do what you think is right and don’t worry about it.’ You can’t call plays scared.”

    It worked because Manning had the recall and recognition to handle it, and the Colts were fully committed.

    “We spent a lot of time,” Moore said. “We practiced it, our practices, our OTAs, minicamp, and early (training) camp. That was us. Everybody has an identity, who are you? What do you do? That was us.”

    The Colts generally used static personnel (three receivers, a running back and tight end), so they saved time not shuttling players in and out of the game. In contrast, last week in the Packers’ game against Atlanta, Philbin rarely stayed with the same personnel on back-to-back plays. But Moore said that isn’t a deal breaker for running a system like he did with Manning.

    “It's just something you have to work on,” he said.

    Would Rodgers want that degree of responsibility, which would increase his workload even more? He has played in the league 14 seasons and clearly has his own ideas about play calling, so there’s reason to think he might. It also would appeal to his insanely competitive nature.

    RELATED: Gutekunst's new approach to shaping Packers roster

    SILVERSTEIN: Packers nemesis Vic Fangio a must-interview for coaching job

    Judging by the details he can rattle off about specific plays going back years, Rodgers appears to have outstanding recall for making play-calling decisions. Not that it matters, but he scored a reported 35 on the Wonderlic test (Manning reportedly scored 28).

    And what would be the downside?

    Foremost, it would empower a player even more than he’s already empowered. If the new coach and/or general manager Brian Gutekunst think Rodgers has more much say in the franchise than a player should after signing a new contract last August, they might fear this could create more problems than it solves.

    There’s also the more practical concern that in-game emotions would influence his play calls too much, or that he’d default to throwing the ball and getting the offense’s run-pass balance way out of whack.

    But it’s a quarterback league, and Rodgers already has more say over the team’s performance than anyone else working at 1265 Lombardi Ave. simply with how he plays. To be great, the Packers need Rodgers to play great. Gutekunst and team President/CEO Mark Murphy committed to that when they signed Rodgers to his contract extension four months ago.

    Maybe all Rodgers needs to get back to playing like an MVP is working with a coach or coordinator he fully buys into. Or maybe Rodgers will have his differences with the next coach as well.

    “I always felt they underappreciated each other,” said a source who knows both Rodgers and McCarthy. “Like Mike thought he was responsible for Aaron, and Aaron thought he was responsible for Mike. It was probably some combination of the two.”

    In the end, I doubt Philbin or whoever the next coach is will go full Manning. Coaches are control freaks, and they just can’t abide giving up that much control.

    Still, it’s an idea worth considering.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE