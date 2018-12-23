Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets: Week 16
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown stiff arms New York Jets' Jamal Adams while running after a catch during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown stiff arms New York Jets' Jamal Adams while running after a catch during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams fumbles a punt that the Packers recovered during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams fumbles a punt that the Packers recovered during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Kyler Fackrell tackles New York Jets' Elijah McGuire during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Kyler Fackrell tackles New York Jets' Elijah McGuire during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams eludes a tackle by New York Jets' Jordan Jenkins during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams eludes a tackle by New York Jets' Jordan Jenkins during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates with Jake Kumerow after his touchdown catch during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates with Jake Kumerow after his touchdown catch during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) makes a sidelines catch tacked by Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) makes a sidelines catch tacked by Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby is congratulated by J.K. Scott for a field goal during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby is congratulated by J.K. Scott for a field goal during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown runs after the catch as Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) blocks New York Jets' Trumaine Johnson (22) during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown runs after the catch as Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) blocks New York Jets' Trumaine Johnson (22) during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
New York Jets' Andre Roberts (19) celebrates with the fans after his 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets' Andre Roberts (19) celebrates with the fans after his 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown takes a blow from New York Jets' Darryl Roberts, where an unnecessary roughness penalty was called on the Jets for the hit during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown takes a blow from New York Jets' Darryl Roberts, where an unnecessary roughness penalty was called on the Jets for the hit during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
New York Jets' Elijah McGuire scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers' Josh Jones (27), Josh Jackson (37) and Blake Martinez (50) during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets' Elijah McGuire scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers' Josh Jones (27), Josh Jackson (37) and Blake Martinez (50) during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) is tackled by Green Bay Packers' Oren Burks (42) and Natrell Jamerson during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) is tackled by Green Bay Packers' Oren Burks (42) and Natrell Jamerson during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams responds to the fans after the Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams responds to the fans after the Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers signals a touchdown after he reached across the goal line for the score during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers signals a touchdown after he reached across the goal line for the score during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reaches for a touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reaches for a touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers scores a touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers scores a touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates a 2-point conversion during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates a 2-point conversion during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers does his wrestling belt celebration after scoring a two point conversion during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers does his wrestling belt celebration after scoring a two point conversion during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers scores a two point conversion during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers scores a two point conversion during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts to his two point conversion after scoring a rushing touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts to his two point conversion after scoring a rushing touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches the game winning catch past New York Jets' Morris Claiborne during overtime of the of the Green Bay Packers 44-38 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches the game winning catch past New York Jets' Morris Claiborne during overtime of the of the Green Bay Packers 44-38 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches the game winning catch past New York Jets' Morris Claiborne during overtime of the of the Green Bay Packers 44-38 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. l
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches the game winning catch past New York Jets' Morris Claiborne during overtime of the of the Green Bay Packers 44-38 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. l Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches the game winning catch past New York Jets' Morris Claiborne during overtime of the of the Green Bay Packers 44-38 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches the game winning catch past New York Jets' Morris Claiborne during overtime of the of the Green Bay Packers 44-38 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a touchdown catch as New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne, tries to defend during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Packers won 44-38.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a touchdown catch as New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne, tries to defend during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Packers won 44-38. Seth Wenig, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Jake Kumerow scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Jake Kumerow scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Jake Kumerow scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Jake Kumerow scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Kyler Fackrell sacks New York Jets' Sam Darnold during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Kyler Fackrell sacks New York Jets' Sam Darnold during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Jamaal Williams of the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Jamaal Williams of the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) Steven Ryan, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) leaps toward the end zone as New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. Williams scored on the play. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) leaps toward the end zone as New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. Williams scored on the play. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Bill Kostroun, AP
Fullscreen
Jamaal Williams of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Jamaal Williams of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) Steven Ryan, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson, left, and defensive end Leonard Williams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson, left, and defensive end Leonard Williams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. Bill Kostroun, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow runs while
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow runs while scoring on a touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, not pictured, as New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) chases him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Bill Kostroun, AP
Fullscreen
Elijah McGuire #25 of the New York Jets rushes four yards for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Elijah McGuire #25 of the New York Jets rushes four yards for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) Steven Ryan, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers hears out onto the field with fellow teammates before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers hears out onto the field with fellow teammates before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer warmth up before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer warmth up before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer warmth up before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer warmth up before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Antonio Morrison stretches out before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Antonio Morrison stretches out before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers fans don cheesehead hats before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers fans don cheesehead hats before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
6-month-old Clara Points takes in her first Packers game with her father, Brent and mother (CQ) Mackenzie Points. The family traveled from their hometown of Wausau and were watching the team warm up before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
6-month-old Clara Points takes in her first Packers game with her father, Brent and mother (CQ) Mackenzie Points. The family traveled from their hometown of Wausau and were watching the team warm up before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
A member of the New York Jets grounds crew blows off the artificial turf before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
A member of the New York Jets grounds crew blows off the artificial turf before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
New York Jets fan Ernest Powell, from Verplanck, New York and Green Bay Packers fan Maurice Graham, from Poughkeepsie, New York don their Jets and Packers gear while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets fan Ernest Powell, from Verplanck, New York and Green Bay Packers fan Maurice Graham, from Poughkeepsie, New York don their Jets and Packers gear while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers fan Joe Buckley, from Limerick, PA, takes a selfie with his family, including his wife, Jen (far right) , their daughters, 10-year-old Erin (52), 14-year-old Lauren (second right), 15-year-old Kelly, and KellyÕs boyfriend 15-year-old Evan Carvo, a New York Jets fan from Greenlane, PA before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers fan Joe Buckley, from Limerick, PA, takes a selfie with his family, including his wife, Jen (far right) , their daughters, 10-year-old Erin (52), 14-year-old Lauren (second right), 15-year-old Kelly, and KellyÕs boyfriend 15-year-old Evan Carvo, a New York Jets fan from Greenlane, PA before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Watching Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers’ offense put up 24 points in the fourth quarter and overtime Sunday, it was hard not to wonder, where’s this been all season?

    They hadn’t played like this since the second half of the regular-season opener, when Rodgers brought them back to beat the Chicago Bears while essentially playing on one leg.

    It has been a long time since the Packers looked like they were playing on a field tilted in their favor. But that’s the way it looked in the final 23½ minutes of their come-from-behind, 44-38 overtime win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

    Rodgers, too, admitted wondering where this has been.

    “It’s frustrating. It’s hard to really figure that out,” he said. “I think the biggest thing you can point to is just the urgency level is so high. It’s hard to replicate that in the first quarter because you know you’ve got more opportunities and there will be more possessions. When you get in those situations, you know you’ve got to score. I don’t know what it is with the collective, but we all kind of raised our level of play. Yeah, of course, you wish you could harness that feeling (earlier), but it’s just not the same.”

    That late-game urgency might explain a little of it, but the Packers have trailed in the fourth quarter in plenty of games this year and failed to come through. This was probably Rodgers’ best game of a highly disappointing year. He put up a 103.8 rating, threw for 442 yards, and most importantly led his team back after it twice fell behind by two touchdowns and a third time trailing by 15 points early in the fourth quarter.

    Of course it’s too little, too late to rescue the season or produce a, as they say, galvanizing moment. The playoffs are out of reach for the Packers, so this win does nothing for them in any tangible sense. And it’s not like they beat a good team. The Jets are now in last place in the AFC East at 4-11.

    Support PackersNews:

    BECOME A SUBSCRIBER: Full access to articles, videos and columns

    LIKE US ON FACEBOOK: Get PackersNews in your feed

    FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: Check out Packers photos and videos

    GET OUR NEWSLETTER: Daily roundup delivered to your inbox

    But this was exactly why the Packers were right to play Rodgers even though they’re out of the playoff hunt. They won’t carry any momentum over to next season, but even if there’s a lot of turnover on the roster, plenty of players will be back on this team next season, and they’ll have seen their quarterback not only strap it up in a game that didn’t mean anything in the standings, but also watched him play well with the game on the line. They hadn’t seen much of that this year, and that image can carry over to next season. Same for Rodgers, who also scrambled for four times for 31 yards and scored a touchdown on a dicey one-yard sneak.

    “What kind of leader would I be if, ‘Well, I could probably play but maybe I’ll shut it down until next year,’” Rodgers said. “That’s the type of competitor that I am. I like to put my body on the line for my teammates and let them know that I want to be out there, that it matters, that their presence on the field matters, as well. Hopefully, they saw that this week, they saw that today, they saw us battle. Maybe that sticks with them and means something down the line when we need it.”

    Some Packers fans surely will lament that their team won and thus hurt its draft standing. Best as I can tell, the Packers will sit at No. 13 or No. 14 in the draft order with one week left in the season, depending on how Denver (6-8) does Monday night against Oakland. If the Packers had lost, they’d have been at about No. 10.

    Of course the higher you pick in the draft the better. But the Packers have two first-round picks next year — their own and New Orleans’ — so if there’s a player general manager Brian Gutekunst truly covets in the top five, he should have the ammo to go get him even if the Packers move down another couple spots with a win over Detroit in next week’s finale.

    More important is that the Packers get Rodgers playing great again, because if that doesn’t happen they’re not going anywhere next year anyway. And though it was a rocky road for much of the game Sunday, Rodgers came through several times in bringing his team back from 15 points down in the fourth quarter. That included getting them the lead with a touchdown drive in the final three minutes and audibling to Davante Adams for the game-winning, 16-yard touchdown pass in overtime.

    “I thought (Rodgers) played exceptionally well today,” interim coach Joe Philbin said. “I mean, I thought he made great decisions, he handled the two-minute situations extremely really well. I thought he played a really fine football game.”

    You don’t want to read too much into a win in a game between two teams who are already out of the playoffs. But by not capitulating, the players showed respect for Philbin. Going into the fourth quarter, they looked defeated, yet they kept playing hard and to win.

    It’s very likely too little, too late for Philbin to get the job in the offseason — without knowing what CEO Mark Murphy really thinks, the best guess is he’ll look to start fresh with a coach who wasn’t on staff the last few years. Still, a win’s a win, and Philbin saved the franchise the embarrassment of going winless on the road for the first time since the worst season in team history, 1958 (1-10-1).

    All that’s left now in finishing out the season against Detroit is to get a longer look at some young players for next year and see if Rodgers can finish his forgettable season on a promising note.

    More Packers-Jets coverage:

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    DOUGHERTY: Rodgers, Packers rediscover urgency in OT win over Jets

    SILVERSTEIN: Packers' next coach must make fixing special teams a top priority

    OT win over Jets far from meaningless for Rodgers

    Packers turn to Jamaal Williams in key moments during comeback

    NOTES: Overtime coin flip finally goes Green Bay's way

    INSIDER: Thumbs up to trio of rookie wide receivers

    QUICK TAKES: Packers prove their mettle in 44-38 overtime victory over Jets

    SUBMIT QUESTIONS: Monday postgame chat with Ryan Wood

    REPLAY: Tom Silverstein's live game blog

    SECTION: Visit packersnews.com for complete coverage

    NEWSLETTER: Sign up for daily email updates on the Packers

    SUBSCRIBE: Full access to articles, videos and columns

     

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE