DOUGHERTY: Quick turnaround needed from Packers' next coach

CLOSE

Tom Silverstein, Olivia Reiner and Pete Dougherty discuss the Packers' loss to the Detroit Lions and look ahead into their head coaching search, Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

So ends the Green Bay Packers’ worst season in 13 years.

A lifeless 31-0 loss at Lambeau Field to the six-win Detroit Lions ensured that 2018 will be remembered as nothing short of a disaster for a Packers team that, according to Bovada.lv, had the sixth-best preseason odds to win the Super Bowl.

This eyesore of a defeat in a game that had no playoff implications doesn’t warrant much attention. The Packers didn’t show up for interim coach Joe Philbin. End of story.

All we know for sure about the upcoming offseason is that the Packers’ 6-9-1 record leaves them with the No. 12 pick in the 2019 draft. They’re usually picking in the 20s, so that’s their head start for next year.

But this ends a season that’s been rare in these parts for the last quarter century. At least when the Packers went 7-9 in 2017, they could say it was because their quarterback was injured for the bulk of the year. No such excuses this go-round. Aaron Rodgers played every game, even if he didn’t last long in Sunday’s finale, which he left early in the second quarter because of a concussion.

Their only comparable season since the franchise’s revival in the early 1990s was 2005, when they bottomed out at 4-12 despite having Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre play every game.

The similarity between the seasons jumps out: Their multiple-MVP quarterback was in his mid-30s and had his worst year.

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Week 17
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) blocks against the Detroit Lions center Graham Glasgow (60) at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) blocks against the Detroit Lions center Graham Glasgow (60) at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) makes a catch against Green Bay Packers defensive back Raven Greene (36) at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) makes a catch against Green Bay Packers defensive back Raven Greene (36) at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) just misses a catch against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) just misses a catch against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0 Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0 Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) scrambles against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) scrambles against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) looks for an open receiver against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) looks for an open receiver against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) barely hangs on to a pass reception against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) barely hangs on to a pass reception against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) rushes the passer against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) rushes the passer against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) looks to tackle running back LeGarrette Blount (29) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) looks to tackle running back LeGarrette Blount (29) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions strong safety Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates his interception against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Detroit Lions strong safety Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates his interception against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) misses the tackle on wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) misses the tackle on wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) tries to escape the rush of defensive end Eric Lee (55) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) tries to escape the rush of defensive end Eric Lee (55) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown past the coverage of Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown past the coverage of Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (left) helps Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) remove his jerseys so they can trade after their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (left) helps Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) remove his jerseys so they can trade after their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) snares a 27-yard reception while benign covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) snares a 27-yard reception while benign covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) snares a 27-yard reception while benign covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) snares a 27-yard reception while benign covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) is unable to grab a redemption while being covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) is unable to grab a redemption while being covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
The Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
The Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling battles for na second half pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling battles for na second half pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) retrieves his helmet after being sacked in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) retrieves his helmet after being sacked in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) throws in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) throws in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) scores a touchdown reception on a fake field goal while being covered by Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) scores a touchdown reception on a fake field goal while being covered by Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) scores a touchdown reception on a fake field goal while being covered by Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) scores a touchdown reception on a fake field goal while being covered by Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones (17) is unable to make s acsatch while be3ing covered by Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones (17) is unable to make s acsatch while be3ing covered by Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) tackles Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) for a loss during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) tackles Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) for a loss during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) makes. Catch for a first before being tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) makes. Catch for a first before being tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin leaves the field after their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin leaves the field after their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin leaves the field after their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin leaves the field after their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is unable reel in a catch while being covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is unable reel in a catch while being covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is unable reel in a catch while being covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is unable reel in a catch while being covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) is blocked by Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) is blocked by Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) is blocked by Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) is blocked by Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) throws an interception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) throws an interception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
A Packers fan reacts after a turnover on downs against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
A Packers fan reacts after a turnover on downs against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive end Kerry Hyder aganst Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Detroit Lions defensive end Kerry Hyder aganst Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner rushes against the Green Bay Packers during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner rushes against the Green Bay Packers during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) catches a pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) catches a pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) is tackled short of a first down by Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) is tackled short of a first down by Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) is sacked in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) is sacked in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) scrambles for a first down against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) scrambles for a first down against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) kneels on the field after dropping the ball in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) kneels on the field after dropping the ball in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends a pass against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends a pass against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) walks away after Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) caught touchdown pass beyond Jackson's coverage in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) walks away after Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) caught touchdown pass beyond Jackson's coverage in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions players celebrate after an interception by Detroit Lions strong safety Quandre Diggs (28) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions players celebrate after an interception by Detroit Lions strong safety Quandre Diggs (28) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) drops the ball on 4th down in the fourth quarter against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) drops the ball on 4th down in the fourth quarter against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) can't hold on to a pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) can't hold on to a pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
The Green Bay Packers' interim head coach Joe Philbin meets with Detroit head coach Matt Patricia following Green Bay's 31 to 0 loss to the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
The Green Bay Packers' interim head coach Joe Philbin meets with Detroit head coach Matt Patricia following Green Bay's 31 to 0 loss to the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
The Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin with DeShone Kizer during the Packers' 31 to 0 loss to the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
The Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin with DeShone Kizer during the Packers' 31 to 0 loss to the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer throws a fourth quarter interception against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer throws a fourth quarter interception against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) leaves the field after a loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) leaves the field after a loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is brought down by Packers defenders during the third quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is brought down by Packers defenders during the third quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) breaks through a hole in the Green Bay Packers defense during the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) breaks through a hole in the Green Bay Packers defense during the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) breaks through a hole in the Green Bay Packers defense during the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) breaks through a hole in the Green Bay Packers defense during the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) drops a pass against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) in the third quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) drops a pass against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) in the third quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) drops a pass against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) in the third quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) drops a pass against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) in the third quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) gets scrambles away from Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) gets scrambles away from Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) runs against Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) and defensive end Dean Lowry (94) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) runs against Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) and defensive end Dean Lowry (94) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) pulls down a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) pulls down a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets up after being sacked during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets up after being sacked during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) winces after being sacked during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) winces after being sacked during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones (17) makes a catch in front of Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones (17) makes a catch in front of Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) stiff arms Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) stiff arms Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) drops a short pass against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) drops a short pass against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) drops a short pass against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) drops a short pass against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field with trainers during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field with trainers during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) can't stop running back Zach Zenner (34) from breaking through the line for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) can't stop running back Zach Zenner (34) from breaking through the line for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions Jarrad Davis chases Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the firest quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Detroit Lions Jarrad Davis chases Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the firest quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown and Blake Martinez make a stop of Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner on the goal line in the first half of their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown and Blake Martinez make a stop of Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner on the goal line in the first half of their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Eugene Nordby (center), who served as a military surgeon during World War II, is honored at midfield before the Green Bay Packers game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Nordby is the same age as the Packers - 100 years. Nordby graduated from Luther College in 1939 and earned his medical degree at UW-Madison in 1943. He served as a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, 1944-46 and then practiced as an orthopedic surgeon until 1981. Second from left is Nordby's son, Jon. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Eugene Nordby (center), who served as a military surgeon during World War II, is honored at midfield before the Green Bay Packers game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Nordby is the same age as the Packers - 100 years. Nordby graduated from Luther College in 1939 and earned his medical degree at UW-Madison in 1943. He served as a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, 1944-46 and then practiced as an orthopedic surgeon until 1981. Second from left is Nordby's son, Jon. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Eugene Nordby (center), who served as a military surgeon during World War II, is escorted to midfield to be honored before the Green Bay Packers game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Nordby is the same age as the Packers - 100 years. Nordby graduated from Luther College in 1939 and earned his medical degree at UW-Madison in 1943. He served as a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, 1944-46 and then practiced as an orthopedic surgeon until 1981. On the left is Nordby's son, Jon. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Eugene Nordby (center), who served as a military surgeon during World War II, is escorted to midfield to be honored before the Green Bay Packers game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Nordby is the same age as the Packers - 100 years. Nordby graduated from Luther College in 1939 and earned his medical degree at UW-Madison in 1943. He served as a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, 1944-46 and then practiced as an orthopedic surgeon until 1981. On the left is Nordby's son, Jon. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) enters the field at the start of the game Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. He was inactive. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) enters the field at the start of the game Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. He was inactive. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs the offense against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs the offense against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) breaks away for a touchdown run against defensive back Tony Brown (28) and defensive back Josh Jones (27) late in the second quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) breaks away for a touchdown run against defensive back Tony Brown (28) and defensive back Josh Jones (27) late in the second quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles away from Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) in the first half Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles away from Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) in the first half Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) hits Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) for a loss Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) hits Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) for a loss Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) hands off the ball to running back Jamaal Williams (30) against the Lions Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) hands off the ball to running back Jamaal Williams (30) against the Lions Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs away from pressure by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs away from pressure by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) gets tripped up after a catch in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) gets tripped up after a catch in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) stretches for extra yards in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) stretches for extra yards in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) signals a first down in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) signals a first down in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) throws a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) throws a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) catches a pass beyond the coverage of Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) for a touchdown in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) catches a pass beyond the coverage of Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) for a touchdown in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of the defense of Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson during the first quarter of their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of the defense of Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson during the first quarter of their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara and Jarrad Davis sack Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the firest quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara and Jarrad Davis sack Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the firest quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara, top, and Jarrad Davis sack Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the firest quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara, top, and Jarrad Davis sack Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the firest quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
A young fans holds a football and two heat packs as he waits for the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
A young fans holds a football and two heat packs as he waits for the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Fan Lucas Sabin is bundled up against the cold with dad Scott Sabin before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fan Lucas Sabin is bundled up against the cold with dad Scott Sabin before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Early arriving fans in their best camo claim their seats before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Early arriving fans in their best camo claim their seats before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Former Packer Ricky Jean Francois greets a Packers staff member before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Former Packer Ricky Jean Francois greets a Packers staff member before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Fans play catch with Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans play catch with Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before the game against the Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before the game against the Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) blows on his hands to keep warm in the 14 degree wind chill before the game against the Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) blows on his hands to keep warm in the 14 degree wind chill before the game against the Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Fullscreen
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) plays catch with fans before kickoff against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) plays catch with fans before kickoff against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
A Packers fan clears some snow at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
A Packers fan clears some snow at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Strong winds gust through the parking lot before the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Strong winds gust through the parking lot before the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Fullscreen
Sue Gutzman, left, and Debbie Gore tailgate before the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Sue Gutzman, left, and Debbie Gore tailgate before the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Fullscreen
Brothers Brian, left, and Jon Eisele tailgate before the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Brothers Brian, left, and Jon Eisele tailgate before the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    In ’05, Favre’s rating (70.9) was the lowest of his career. Worse yet, his 29 interceptions led the league.

    It cost Mike Sherman his job, though from everything I’ve heard former GM Ted Thompson fired him not because of the won-loss record but because Sherman had been uncommunicative after being stripped of his GM duties the previous offseason.

    Regardless, Favre wasn’t the lone reason the Packers were 4-12 — they had no ground game after losing star running back Ahman Green to a season-ending injury in October — but it was the biggest reason.

    It also raised red flags. The alarming number of interceptions suggested he’d become uncoachable. Either that or he was in decline.

    Similarly, this year was the 35-year-old Rodgers’ worst since he was a first-time starter in 2008. His 97.8 rating coming into this week ranked only 13th in the NFL. That from a guy who’s the NFL’s all-time career leader in passer rating. He missed more throws and had more miscommunications with his receivers in a week than he used to endure in a month.

    Like with Favre and Sherman, it cost Mike McCarthy his job.

    Support PackersNews:

    BECOME A SUBSCRIBER: Full access to articles, videos and columns

    LIKE US ON FACEBOOK: Get PackersNews in your feed

    FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: Check out Packers photos and videos

    GET OUR NEWSLETTER: Daily roundup delivered to your inbox

    Now the questions are out on Rodgers, and you’ve surely heard them, if you haven’t wondered yourself. Have injuries hastened his decline? Has he become uncoachable?

    We know how things went after ’05.

    Thompson hired McCarthy and jump-started the two-year rebuild with two keys moves: signing Charles Woodson in free agency and picking receiver Greg Jennings a few weeks later in the draft. The coach then set the tone after an early training camp practice in which Favre threw several interceptions when he publicly admonished his quarterback for committing the cardinal sin of throwing down the middle late.

    McCarthy’s team finished the ’06 season 8-8 by winning its final four games. Then in ’07 the Packers were back. They had the NFC’s best record (13-3) and advanced to the conference championship game, while a 38-year-old Favre put up the second-best passer rating of his career to that point.

    Can the current Packers do the same? Can they rebuild in one year? Or is a dry spell on its way?

    The coming months will tell that story.

    Murphy and Gutekunst first have to hire a coach, and I wouldn’t put a nickel on anyone as the lead candidate.

    It’s hard to believe the coaches they’ve already interviewed, Jim Caldwell and Chuck Pagano, have much chance. But after that, who knows? Pat Fitzgerald? Josh McDaniels? Pete Carmichael? Vic Fangio? Zac Taylor? Jim Harbaugh? Eric Bieniemy?Philbin? None of the above?

    Your guess is as good as mine, though Philbin’s chances, whatever they were, might have taken a fatal hit Sunday.

    Either way, this is a big offseason, with big change. Besides the new coach, Gutekunst will have plenty of salary-cap room to work with — perhaps as much as $55 million if he cuts Jimmy Graham and Bryan Bulaga.

    The GM also will have New Orleans’ first-round pick, which will be near the end of the round. The resources are there.

    Now it’s on the team’s CEO and GM to find a coach who can get Rodgers back on track, and add the game-changing talent this roster badly needs.

    More Packers-Lions coverage:

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    DOUGHERTY: Quick turnaround needed from Packers' next coach

    SILVERSTEIN: Packers should do clean sweep after blowout loss

    Knee injury denies Davante Adams shot at Packers records

    Rodgers' roller-coaster season ends quietly

    NOTES: Packers will select 12th in the NFL draft

    INSIDER: Thumbs down to Kizer, up to end of dismal season

    QUICK TAKES: Rodgers suffers concussion in 31-0 loss to Lions

    SUBMIT QUESTIONS: Monday postgame chat with Ryan Wood

    REPLAY: Tom Silverstein's live game blog

    SECTION: Visit packersnews.com for complete coverage

    NEWSLETTER: Sign up for daily email updates on the Packers

    SUBSCRIBE: Full access to articles, videos and columns

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE