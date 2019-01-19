Press-Gazette's Jim Matthews shows 100 of his best 2018 Green Bay Packer...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is grabbed by his jersey on a scramble against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Mike McCarthy during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Friday, July 27, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) narrowly avoids a sack against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) signals first down after a catch against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) reacts after being penalized for roughing against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) laughs as he takes a handoff during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Friday, July 27, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver J'Mon Moore (82) takes one to the forehead during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks about pass patterns with tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) laugh during Green Bay Packers Family Night Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) has pumped after hitting the net during Green Bay Packers Family Night Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sits at his table during the Green Bay Chamber of Commerce Welcome Back Packers Luncheon at Lambeau Field Wednesday, August 29, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) barely escapes the rush of defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gives cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and encouraging pat on the helmet during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) hits quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) leaps tacklers against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Military flyover before the Green Bay Packers game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) leaps a tackler late in the game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) signals first down after a catch against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits quarterback Alex Smith (11) against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a first down run against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) makes the catch on a long touchdown pass against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals first down against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) gets flipped while being tackled against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) has the ball knocked loose by defensive back Ryan Lewis (38) against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) breaks up a pass to wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and the rest of the defensive backfield celebrates his interception against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) and linebacker Oren Burks (42) sack quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) reacts after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms cornerback Jimmie Ward (20) against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) signals a first down against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Byron Bell (74) offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) and offensive guard Lane Taylor (65) look back at quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) collides with free safety Adrian Colbert (27) against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) arrive for the game against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from Erin Andrews during warmups before the game against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catcher a long pass against the LA Rams cornerback Marcus Peters (22) Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) crawls along the field after a long catch against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a catch against the LA Rams linebacker Cory Littleton (58) Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) reacts after making a catch near the goal line against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates his touchdown run against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) closes in on quarterback Jared Goff (16) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) sacks quarterback Jared Goff (16) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates a third down stop against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) drops punt returner wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) gets thrown down after a catch against cornerback Marcus Peters (22) of the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) battles cornerback Marcus Peters (22) of the LA Rams after making a catch Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws as he is tackled by the LA Rams linebacker Matt Longacre (96) Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) knocks away a pass intended for wide receiver Nick Williams (15) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates his long touchdown reception against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) tackles quarterback Jared Goff (16) for a third down stop against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) signals no catch after defending a pass against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles running back Todd Gurley (30) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) fumbles the ball on a kickoff return late in the game linebacker Ramik Wilson (52) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) has two get rid of the ball as defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) breaks into the pocket against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) can't find the handle on a pass in the end zone against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pump fakes on a a run against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after being sacked against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) tries to make a catch against the New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for a first down against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Packers coach David Riah with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) roars after making a one handed catch before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) celebrates a fumble recovery with outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) reacts to a defensive stop against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the clear on a long run against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) barks at the referee against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) narrowly escapes a sack against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) greets former Packers and current Seahawks backup Brett Hundley before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Packers Executive Vice President/Director of Football Operations Russ Ball talks with a Packers staff member on the sidelines before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) acknowledges a fan for wearing a number 23 jersey before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) waits in the tunnel before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) calls signals at the line of scrimmage against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) and tight end Jimmy Graham (80) against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland (26) defends a pass to wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and defensive back Raven Greene (36) combine to tackle running back Rashaad Penny (20) against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a touchdown run against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signals to a receiver as he scrambles right against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) celebrates a sack with nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) limps off the field against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fends off a tackler against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers q head coach Mike McCarthy talks with the referee against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch on a long pass against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) tries to get the defenses' attention just before a snap against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaps past a tackle attempt against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signals first down against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) complains to the officials that his helmet was grabbed on a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) muffs a punt against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets sacked by defensive end Vic Beasley (44) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) sacks quarterback Matt Ryan (2) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) takes a hit against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler near the goal line on a touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) just misses a catch against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) drops a short pass against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
    Matt LaFleur was the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterbacks coach in 2016 when he first caught Brian Gutekunst’s eye as a potential head coach in the NFL.

    Gutekunst was director of player personnel when the Green Bay Packers twice faced the Falcons that season. Forward-thinking front office executives are always on the alert for head-coaching prospects, and LaFleur held a key role on a Falcons team that defeated the Packers 33-32 in October and 44-21 in the NFC Championship game.

    Atlanta put up 860 yards in total offense in those games, and quarterback Matt Ryan had a collective 136.5 rating. Ryan also won the NFL’s MVP that year.

    That offseason, Gutekunst learned a little more about LaFleur when he interviewed for the GM job in San Francisco with new 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who as offensive coordinator in Atlanta was LaFleur’s direct boss.

    “That (offense) was always something that stood out to me, I thought it was really creative and put a lot of pressure on our defense,” Gutekunst said in an interview this past week. “LaFleur worked with the quarterbacks there and was moving up through the ranks. Somewhere back then is when I was aware of him and started putting him on those lists.”

    Gutekunst didn’t say much during LaFleur’s introductory news conference last week – most of the questions were directed at Murphy, who made the hire, and LaFleur – but more than anyone else in the Packers’ front office, Gutekunst will be working side by side with the new coach.

    The two will be consulting on many matters that come up in running a team, ranging from the hiring of LaFleur’s coaching staff to learning the kinds of players LaFleur is looking for and traits he prefers at specific positions. As a young (39 years old) rookie coach, LaFleur also is likely to lean more on Gutekunst for advice than Mike McCarthy did last season in his 13th year as an NFL coach.

    Their collaboration is second in importance to the team, behind only the coach (or play caller) and quarterback.

    That’s one reason why, in my mind, it’s better to have the GM hire the coach, so he’s fully invested in the coach’s success.

    Gutekunst was deeply involved in the process that ended with LaFleur’s hire, though only Murphy knows how much influence the GM had in the decision. With many contacts in the scouting world, Gutekunst helped vet all the candidates and was one of three people (Murphy and team vice president of finance Russ Ball were the others) in the room for all 10.

    DOUGHERTY: Matt LaFleur can put stamp on Packers' roster revamp

    DOUGHERTY: Matt LaFleur must make right call with Aaron Rodgers

    “I thought it was good discussions all around, always felt my input was taken into account,” Gutekunst said. “Never at one point did I not feel that I was involved in the decision.”

    In an extended interview, Gutekunst addressed many questions about LaFleur that he didn’t get to answer at the news conference. Following are a few of the topics, though the subject of Aaron Rodgers will be addressed in an upcoming column:

    » Although Murphy emphasized that LaFleur’s interview blew him away, Gutekunst sounded like he was swayed even more by what he learned while vetting LaFleur.

    Conversations with sources around the league convinced Gutekunst that LaFleur had been preparing to be a head coach for years.

    Last year, LaFleur left a potential springboard job as Sean McVay’s offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams to become the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator so he could call plays and be head coach of the offense. He took a big risk leaving a Super Bowl contender – the Rams’ quarterbacks coach, Zac Taylor, reportedly will be the Cincinnati Bengals’ head coach when the Rams’ season ends, even though he has never run an offense – to expand his coaching and managerial skills.

    Gutekunst also relied on trusted sources to determine that LaFleur has the presence to command a room of 63 players and 20 assistant coaches, and the hard edge to make the tough decisions that go with a head-coaching job. As anyone who watched his introductory news conference saw, LaFleur has a reserved personality, and a non-coaching Rams source said his main question about LaFleur as a head coach is whether he can command the room.

    “Most of that was just talking to people who had coached with Matt, worked with him,” Gutekunst said. “Then his presence in the (interview) room was positive as well. He had the whole offense (while) working for a defensive head coach this past year in Tennessee. Him actively seeking that opportunity and doing that this year made me feel pretty good about it.

    “… My contacts down there in Tennessee, listening to them speak about how he ran the offensive meeting room. He’s worked with a bunch of different kinds of quarterbacks is important as well. Those are some of the things you’re never going to completely know until you have the guy in the building doing it, but your best bet is talking with the people that worked with him.”

    » After LaFleur’s introductory news conference, I wondered if he fully appreciated the standards of success to which he'll be held in Green Bay. The Packers have the most NFL titles in league history (13) and for the last quarter century have been one of the league’s premier franchises.

    Since 1992 they have the NFL’s third-best winning percentage (.620), behind only New England (.662) and Pittsburgh (.637), and in that time they’ve been to three Super Bowls and won two. But it’s eight years and counting since their last Super Bowl, which helped get McCarthy fired even though he won a title.

    At his news conference, LaFleur didn’t talk about championships and Super Bowls nearly as much as McCarthy did when he was introduced as coach 13 years earlier.

    “I do think (LaFleur) completely understands,” Gutekunst said. “That was one of the things that definitely came across in the interview process and talking to people (who said) how driven he is and how hard he works and how important it is not just to succeed and win, but I think he’s one of those guys even in wins can get frustrated because they didn’t play as well as they could have. That definitely came across not only in the research but in the interview process.”

    » What matters most is whether a coach can get the most out of his players and staff. But the chemistry between the coach and GM is vital, too. They have to work closely together in personnel matters, and if one is pushing while the other is pulling, the divide can filter down through an entire organization.

    What convinced Gutekunst that LaFleur was someone he’d jell with?

    “Certainly there’s a presence a coach or anybody who’s interviewed for a job presents in the time you talk to him,” Gutekunst said. “You try to see if that matches up with what you’ve heard about that candidate. I think you’re looking for someone who’s honest and has integrity, and Matt certainly has those things. Not only did we get that from an interview, we also got that from people he’s worked with.”

    SILVERSTEIN: Gutekunst puts Packers' priority in proper perspective

    DOUGHERTY: How Matt LaFleur can win over Packers' locker room

    RELATED: Keeping Aaron Rodgers 'clean' makes pass protection a priority

    » LaFleur surely helped his cause for getting the job by including Mike Pettine on his list of prospective defensive coordinators when he interviewed (they share the same agent). The Packers’ front office had good reason to be happy with Pettine in his first season as coordinator, even if the stats (No. 22 in the NFL in points, No. 18 in yards) don’t leap off the page. Not starting over on that side of the ball too will be an advantage for a new head coach.

    But Gutekunst said the decision to retain Pettine was LaFleur’s, as is the hiring of all assistant coaches, which is nearing completion.

    “I’m here for support in whatever way Matt needs me,” Gutekunst said. “Whether that’s calling around vetting some coaches, whether that’s giving him names of guys he might not know, I’m here for him, and however I can help him. But at the end of the day he has to make that call, and he’s in full control of that. I’ve been really impressed over the past week or so how he’s gone about it. Very thorough, very deliberate, spends a lot of time with all the guys we’re talking to. My role here is to support Matt.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE