Dougherty: Packers must prepare AJ Dillon now for tougher days and better defenses ahead

GREEN BAY - In the Green Bay Packers’ regular-season opener at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, second-round draft pick AJ Dillon got on the field for a series in the second quarter and another in the fourth.

Not a lot of playing time (and only two carries), but it had the markings of a gradual build-up for the running back to become a factor in their offense by the middle of his rookie season.

Since then? Different story. In Week 2 against Detroit, Dillon didn’t get in the game until garbage time in the fourth quarter. Then last Monday night at New Orleans, he didn’t play a snap on offense.

Going back to the day after the opener, Matt LaFleur offered that Dillon should get more carries after looking solid picking up 14 yards on two runs. The coach needs to follow through on those words even though his offense is humming with Aaron Jones getting the majority of work and Jamaal Williams the rest at running back through three games.

There will be tougher days and better defenses ahead in the long NFL season, and LaFleur is going to need the 247-pound Dillon as a power complement to Jones. This week the coach acknowledged as much.

“That’s more just us making sure that we follow through with what we say we’re going to do,” LaFleur said, “and that, you know, we’ve got to put him in the game. And I realize that we have a really good situation with our running back room. … So, that’s where the challenge lies is how do you take away reps from somebody else? But that’s something we definitely need to make sure we get done.”

There surely are reasons Dillon isn’t playing, beyond Jones’ and Williams’ strong starts. Even though running backs have as good a chance as anyone to contribute in the NFL, it’s safe to assume Dillon needs work in the passing game – specifically, reading and picking up blitzes – and knowing audibles. He looked bad in his first blitz pickup drills of camp, no getting around that, though he also improved over the three weeks.

It’s also easy to understand why LaFleur was hesitant to put him in a big game against a potential NFC title contender at New Orleans. It was a see-saw game from start to finish and had playoff-seeding implications even if nobody wants to talk about those things three weeks into the season. You don’t want a rookie’s missed blitz pickup or audible to cost you the game when that rookie doesn’t have to be on the field.

When asked about his comfort level with Dillon on blitz pickups and audibles, Aaron Rodgers in effect acknowledged the big drop-off from Jones and Williams.

“(The comfort level) is kind of the general level with rookies,” Rodgers said. “I think he still needs to do it in practice consistently. I feel like he’s getting better, he definitely is. I think he’s understanding things a little bit better.”

Still, the Packers need to accelerate this and get more than a Rashan Gary-type rookie year from Dillon. Running backs should contribute quickly, especially second-rounders on a team that has decided the best way to help its quarterback is to field a run threat that defenses have to honor on almost every play.

Jones is very much that kind of player, but he’s also small – his listed weight is 208 pounds but in the past he has acknowledged he’s really more like 200. Smaller backs are more prone to getting hurt, and Jones’ three MCL tears in his first two seasons in the league are a big red flag for his durability even though he played 16 games last season. LaFleur was smart to limit Jones’ snaps (61.3 percent) and touches (17.8 a game) in 2019.

This year Jones’ touches are about at their max (20 per game), and it wouldn’t hurt to get them down to last season’s level. Two fewer touches a game might not seem like a lot, but that’s 32 fewer for the season. It doesn’t do any good to have a top offense from September through November but then lose your most dynamic skill player to injury for the money games in January.

Williams, on the other hand, is a smart, tough player who is running better than ever (4.7-yard average on 21 carries) after remaking his body in the offseason. He’s a great guy to have on the team and deserves playing time.

But at 213 pounds he can’t offer anything like Dillon’s combination of size (247 pounds) and power (4.53 40, 41-inch vertical). If Dillon is any good, defenses will have to worry about him way more than they have to worry about Williams.

But we do know that general manager Brian Gutekunst really likes this guy. The GM spent one of his most valuable assets (a second-round pick) on him, and in a Q&A I did with Gutekunst before the season started, the GM hinted he’has had his eye on Dillon since the back’s 1,500-yard freshman season at Boston College. It came as Gutekunst acknowledged that you can’t tell how good a running back is based on camp practices, which include minimal or no tackling.

“Fortunately I’ve watched him for three years in college and seen him in those (game) situations,” Gutekunst said.

There’s no question the Packers are off to a great start on offense with things as they are. It’s also no secret coaches don’t like playing rookies unless they have to.

But defenses are going to adjust with more games to scout on video and get better as the season goes on. The Packers need to find out if Dillon can play, because if he can, they’re going to need him.