Send in your Packers photos during this socially distant season

Packers News

It probably feels like forever since you've busted out your Packers overalls and jorts. But the 2020 Packers season is finally underway — for now.

While no fans will be able to enjoy the start of the Packers season from the seats at U.S. Bank Stadium, we want see your Packers pride from your home, your basement or the makeshift bar you built in your driveway.

Send us your game day photo with a description (be sure to include your friends' names) and look for a fan gallery on packersnews.com. Photos will be accepted until midnight Sept. 15.

