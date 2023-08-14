Green Bay Packers training camp practice moved indoors due to weather, not open to public

The Green Bay Packers were supposed to be in front of their home fans on Monday for the first time in a week after being in Cincinnati for a joint practice last week.

But due to inclement weather, practice at Ray Nitschke Field has been moved indoors to the Don Hutson Center and is no longer open to the public.

The remaining practices open to the public this week are joint practices against the New England Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday.

Roger Goodell, Gov. Tony Evers at Packers practice to discuss 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay

Fans aren’t able to watch practice this morning, but some dignitaries made it inside.

Rain forced practice inside the Don Hutson Center and so attendance at practice was limited.

Among those who were attending was NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Gov. Tony Evers.

Goodell and Evers were in town to talk about Green Bay hosting the 2025 NFL Draft.

Aug. 14: 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 16: 10:30 a.m. (joint practice with New England)

Aug. 17: 10:30 a.m. (joint practice with New England)

Aug. 22: TBD

Aug. 23: TBD

Packers vs. Bengals (Green Bay won 36-19)

Patriots vs. Packers (7 p.m. Saturday at Lambeau Field)

Seahawks vs. Packers (noon Aug. 26 at Lambeau Field)